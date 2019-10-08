The provocative bestseller explaining the decline of power in the twenty-first century–in government, business, and beyond





Power is shifting-from large, stable armies to loose bands of insrugents, from corporate leviathans to nimble start-ups, and from presidential palaces to public squares. But power is also changing, becoming harder to use and easier to lose. In The End of Power, award-winning columnist and former Foreign Policy editor Moisés Naím illuminates the struggle between once-dominant megaplayers and the new micropowers challenging them in every field of human endeavor. Drawing on provocative, original research and a lifetime of experience in global afffairs, Naím explains how the end of power is reconfiguring our world.





“The End of Power will … change the way you look at the world.”–Bill Clinton





“Extraordinary.”–George Soros





“Compelling and original.”–Arianna Huffington





“A fascinating new perspective…Naím makes eye-opening connections.”–Francis Fukuyama





Inaugural Pick for Mark Zuckerberg’s “Year of Books” Challenge * Financial Times Best Book of the Year * Washington Post Notable Book * Washington Post Nonfiction Bestseller