The End of Power
From Boardrooms to Battlefields and Churches to States, Why Being In Charge Isn't What It Used to Be
The provocative bestseller explaining the decline of power in the twenty-first century–in government, business, and beyond
Power is shifting-from large, stable armies to loose bands of insrugents, from corporate leviathans to nimble start-ups, and from presidential palaces to public squares. But power is also changing, becoming harder to use and easier to lose. In The End of Power, award-winning columnist and former Foreign Policy editor Moisés Naím illuminates the struggle between once-dominant megaplayers and the new micropowers challenging them in every field of human endeavor. Drawing on provocative, original research and a lifetime of experience in global afffairs, Naím explains how the end of power is reconfiguring our world.
“The End of Power will … change the way you look at the world.”–Bill Clinton
“Extraordinary.”–George Soros
“Compelling and original.”–Arianna Huffington
“A fascinating new perspective…Naím makes eye-opening connections.”–Francis Fukuyama
Inaugural Pick for Mark Zuckerberg’s “Year of Books” Challenge * Financial Times Best Book of the Year * Washington Post Notable Book * Washington Post Nonfiction Bestseller
Edition: Unabridged
