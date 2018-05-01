Eddie is a wounded war veteran, an old man who has lived, in his mind, an uninspired life. His job is fixing rides at a seaside amusement park. On his 83rd birthday, a tragic accident kills him, as he tries to save a little girl from a falling cart. He awakes in the afterlife, where he learns that heaven is not a destination. It’s a place where your life is explained to you by five people, some of whom you knew, others who may have been strangers. One by one, from childhood to soldier to old age, Eddie’s five people revisit their connections to him on earth, illuminating the mysteries of his “meaningless” life, and revealing the haunting secret behind the eternal question: “Why was I here?”
What's Inside
Praise
"This is the fable you will devour when you fall in love. This is the tale you will keep by your side when you are lost. This is the story you will turn to again and again because it possesses the rare magic to let you see yourself and the world anew. This book is a gift to the soul."
—Amy Tan, author of The Joy Luck Club and The Valley of Amazement
"This is a lovely book, sweet, entertaining, and wise. What a gutsy, surprising follow-up to Morrie."—Anne Lamott, author of Hallelujah Anyway and Bird by Bird
"Deep, profound, and superbly imaginative, written with the quiet eloquence of a storyteller who dares to leap into the most magical of places. This poetic book is full of lessons and hope."—James McBride, author of The Good Lord Bird and The Color of Water
"A moving flight of fantasy come to teach us that Heaven is where we finally learn what our life was about."—Harold S. Kushner, author of Nine Essential Things I've Learned About Life and When Bad Things Happen to Good People
"In The Five People You Meet in Heaven, Mitch Albom lifts us to a new level. You'll find here echoes of the classics-The Odyssey, for one-and that puts Albom's book in the best of company."—Frank McCourt, author of Teacher Man and Angela's Ashes