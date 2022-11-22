Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

The Five People You Meet in Heaven International Edition
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Five People You Meet in Heaven International Edition

by Mitch Albom

Regular Price $9

Mass Market
ebook Hardcover Hardcover Trade Paperback Trade Paperback
Mass Market
ebook Hardcover Hardcover See All

Regular Price $9

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 1, 2004. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Sep 1, 2004

Page Count

208 Pages

Publisher

Hachette Books Logo

ISBN-13

9781401398033

Genre

Fiction / Fiction / Visionary & Metaphysical

Description

Eddie is a wounded war veteran, an old man who has lived, in his mind, an uninspired life. His job is fixing rides at a seaside amusement park. On his 83rd birthday, a tragic accident kills him, as he tries to save a little girl from a falling cart. He awakes in the afterlife, where he learns that heaven is not a destination. It’s a place where your life is explained to you by five people, some of whom you knew, others who may have been strangers. One by one, from childhood to soldier to old age, Eddie’s five people revisit their connections to him on earth, illuminating the mysteries of his “meaningless” life, and revealing the haunting secret behind the eternal question: “Why was I here?”

What's Inside

Read More Read Less