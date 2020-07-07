Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Fall of Dragons
The Fall of Dragons: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *
SHORTLISTED FOR THE DAVID GEMMELL MORNINGSTAR AWARD.
The blood-thirsty, epic Traitor Son Cycle comes to its gripping conclusion in this fifth and final book.
In the climax of the Traitor Son Cycle, the allied armies of the Wild and the Kingdoms of men and women must face Ash for control of the gates to the hermetical universe, and for control of their own destinies. But exhaustion, treachery and time may all prove deadlier enemies.
In Alba, Queen Desiderata struggles to rebuild her kingdom wrecked by a year of civil war, even as the Autumn battles are fought in the west. In the Terra Antica, The Red Knight attempts to force his unwilling allies to finish the Necromancer instead of each other.
But as the last battle nears, The Red Knight makes a horrifying discovery…all of this fighting may have happened before.
The Traitor Son Cycle
The Red Knight
The Fell Sword
The Dread Wyrm
The Plague of Swords
The Fall of Dragons
*Booktrack is an immersive format that pairs traditional audiobook narration to complementary music. The tempo and rhythm of the score are in perfect harmony with the action and characters throughout the audiobook. Gently playing in the background, the music never overpowers or distracts from the narration, so listeners can enjoy every minute. When you purchase this Booktrack edition, you receive the exact narration as the traditional audiobook available, with the addition of music throughout.
Audiobook Downloadable
Edition: Unabridged
