Dark Forge

The next book in the Masters & Mages series that started with Cold Iron, from the master of fantasy Miles Cameron.





Only fools think war is simple or glorious.





On the magic-drenched battlefield, information is the lifeblood of victory, and Aranthur is about to discover that carrying messages, scouting the enemy, keeping his nerve, and passing on orders is more dangerous, and more essential, then an inexperienced soldier could imagine . . . especially when everything starts to go wrong.