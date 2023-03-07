Orders over $45 ship FREE

Leading with the Heart
Leading with the Heart

Coach K's Successful Strategies for Basketball, Business, and Life

by Mike Krzyzewski

With Donald T. Phillips

Foreword by Grant Hill

Trade Paperback
Mar 7, 2023

336 Pages

9781538741610

Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Personal Growth / Success

Description

Duke University’s head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski has proved himself a leader both on and off the court. He’s led the Duke Blue Devils to five straight Final Four appearances, culminating in back-to-back championships in 1991 and ’92. He has received five National Coach of the Year Awards — and many of the players he coached in college have gone on to NBA stardom! Now Coach K offers the insights he uses to coax peak performances from his team, relying on lessons he learned as a captain in the U.S. Army, sportsmanship, respect, and a genuine gift for leading with the heart.

