Duke University’s head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski has proved himself a leader both on and off the court. He’s led the Duke Blue Devils to five straight Final Four appearances, culminating in back-to-back championships in 1991 and ’92. He has received five National Coach of the Year Awards — and many of the players he coached in college have gone on to NBA stardom! Now Coach K offers the insights he uses to coax peak performances from his team, relying on lessons he learned as a captain in the U.S. Army, sportsmanship, respect, and a genuine gift for leading with the heart.