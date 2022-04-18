While dreaming of an easier way to order pizza, Mike Evans founded the online food delivery site, GrubHub, in his basement and grew it into the multi-billion-dollar colossus that is now a household name. But it wasn't as easy as searching, clicking, and checking out. Mike's rise to the top demanded a decade of 80 hour work weeks, endless financing rounds, cliffhanger acquisitions, the merciless collapse of his collaterally-damaged marriage, a brutally difficult merger, and a tumultuous I quit/unquit moment, all to steer the company to its successful IPO. And then, at the height of his success, he left it all–GrubHub, his four houses, and a broken heart-behind, and ventured out on a solo bike ride across America to restore his sanity and ultimately save his own life.



HANGRY is the unveiled and unfiltered rags-to-riches story of how GrubHub came to exemplify the promise of tech and the gig worker economy, and how it failed to live up to its impressive potential. Think of this book as WILD meets THE WOLF OF WALL STREET–but with pizza.