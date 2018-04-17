Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Vicious Circle
Author of The Girl With All the Gifts Mike Carey presents the second book in his hip supernatural thriller series featuring freelance exorcist Felix Castor.Read More
By the same author, writing as M. R. Carey:
The Girl With All the Gifts
Fellside
The Boy on the Bridge
Felix Castor has reluctantly returned to exorcism after a successful case convinces him that he really can do some good with his abilities—“good,” of course, being a relative term when dealing with the undead. His friend Rafi is still possessed, the succubus Ajulutsikael (Juliet to her friends) still technically has a contract on him, and he’s still dirt poor.
Doing some consulting for the local cops helps pay the bills, but Castor needs a big private job to really fill the hole in his bank account. That’s what he needs. What he gets is a seemingly insignificant “missing ghost” case that inexorably drags him and his loved ones into the middle of a horrific plot to raise one of hell’s fiercest demons.
When satanists, stolen spirits, sacrifice farms, and haunted churches all appear on the same police report, the name Felix Castor can’t be too far behind…
The Felix Castor Novels
The Devil You Know
Vicious Circle
Dead Men’s Boots
Thicker than Water
The Naming of the Beasts
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Felix offers a darkly droll take on the circumstances of his world, which is just as familiar, intricate, and morally tangled as our own."—Entertainment Weekly
"A treat . . . Castor follows up his excellent debut with this even better sequel . . . Genre-bending at its best."—Booklist (starred review)
"[A] deftly crafted, can't-turn-the-page-fast-enough read."—Kirkus (starred review)
"The Devil You Know is a spectacular novel, one of the best supernatural thrillers I've read in years."—Douglas Preston, New York Times bestselling author of The Book of the Dead on The Devil You Know
"An imaginative spin on the hard-boiled detective . . . mixes horror and humor in a way that spells good omens for future Castor novels."—Entertainment Weekly on The Devil You Know
"Carey transcends his comic roots in this quirky, dark and imaginative tale that compels reader to keep turning pages long after they should have gotten to sleep."—Kirkus (starred review) on The Devil You Know
"Every bit as good as Jim Butcher, Carey hits his stride."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on Dead Men's Boots
"The Felix Castor novels are splashed with color and texture, their characters are larger than life (or death), and the stories are, well . . . out of this world. Castor is a remarkably believable character... A wholly engaging blend of the detective and fantasy genres."—Booklist