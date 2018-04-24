Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Thicker Than Water
Author of The Girl With All the Gifts Mike Carey presents the fourth book in his hip supernatural thriller series featuring freelance exorcist Felix Castor.Read More
Old ghosts are coming back to haunt Felix.
By the same author, writing as M. R. Carey:
The Girl With All the Gifts
Fellside
The Boy on the Bridge
Names and faces he thought he’d left behind in Liverpool resurface in London, bringing Felix far more trouble than he’d anticipated. Childhood memories, family traumas, sins old and new, and a council estate that was meant to be a modern utopia until it turned into something like hell….These are just some of the sticks life uses to beat Felix Castor with, as things go from bad to worse for London’s favorite freelance exorcist.
See, Castor’s stepped over the line this time, and he knows he’ll have to pay. The only question is: how much? Not the best of times, then, for an unwelcome confrontation with his holier-than-thou brother, Matthew. And just when he thinks things can’t possibly get any worse, along comes Father Gwilliam and the Anathema.
Oh joy….
The Felix Castor Novels
The Devil You Know
Vicious Circle
Dead Men’s Boots
Thicker than Water
The Naming of the Beasts
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"The author has mastered the challenge of incorporating the paranormal into a normal urban setting, and his refusal to pull punches makes this a harder hitting genre entry than many others."—Publishers Weekly
"Every bit as good as Jim Butcher."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on Dead Men's Boots
"Witty, sardonic . . . irresistible."—Kirkus (starred review) on Dead Men's Boots
"The Felix Castor novels are splashed with color and texture, their characters are larger than life (or death), and the stories are, well . . . out of this world. Castor is a remarkably believable character... A wholly engaging blend of the detective and fantasy genres."—Booklist on Dead Men's Boots
"The Devil You Know is a spectacular novel, one of the best supernatural thrillers I've read in years."—Douglas Preston, New York Times bestselling author
"Felix offers a darkly droll take on the circumstances of his world, which is just as familiar, intricate, and morally tangled as our own."—Entertainment Weekly on Vicious Circle
"A treat . . . Genre-bending at its best."—Booklist (starred review) on Vicious Circle
"An imaginative spin on the hard-boiled detective . . . mixes horror and humor in a way that spells good omens for future Castor novels."—Entertainment Weekly on The Devil You Know
"Like Humphrey Bogart meets John Constantine, Felix Castor makes for an enjoyably, untrustworthy guide through the undead-filled streets of London. . . engaging and vivacious."—SFX on The Naming of the Beasts