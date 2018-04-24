The Naming of the Beasts

Author of The Girl With All the Gifts Mike Carey presents the fifth book in his hip supernatural thriller series featuring freelance exorcist Felix Castor.





They say the road to Hell is paved with good intentions, but if you ask Castor, he’ll tell you there’s quite a bit of arrogance and reckless stupidity lining the streets as well.He should know. There’s only so many times you can play both sides against the middle and get away with it. Now, the inevitable moment of crisis has arrived and it’s left Castor with blood on his hands.Castor drowns his guilt in cheap whiskey, while an innocent woman lies dead and her daughter comatose, his few remaining friends fear for their lives, and there’s a demon loose on the streets. But not just any demon—this one rides shotgun on Castor’s best friend’s soul, and can’t be expelled without killing him.Looks like Felix Castor’s got some tough choices to make, because expel the demon he must—or all Hell will break loose.By the same author, writing as M. R. Carey: