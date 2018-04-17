Dead Men’s Boots

Author of The Girl With All the Gifts Mike Carey presents the third book in his hip supernatural thriller series featuring freelance exorcist Felix Castor.





You might think that helping a friend’s widow to stop a lawyer from stealing her husband’s corpse would be the strangest thing on your To Do list. But life is rarely that simple for Felix Castor.





A brutal murder in the heart of London bears all the hallmarks of a long-dead American serial killer, and it takes more good sense than Castor possesses not to get involved. He’s also fighting a legal battle over the body – if not the soul – of his possessed friend, Rafi, and can’t shake the feeling that his three problems might be related.





With the help of the succubus Juliet and paranoid zombie data-fence Nicky Heath, Castor just might have a chance of fitting the pieces together before someone drops him down an elevator shaft or rips his throat out.





Or not….







