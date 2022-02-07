Gilmore Girls: Trivia Deck and Episode Guide

In this officially licensed card game and book set, Gilmore Girls fans can relive their favorite characters and moments with this one-of-a-kind trivia collection based on the entire series.
GILMORE GIRLS and all related characters and elements are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
- Trivia Game: Includes 50 full-color printed trivia cards, featuring 200 questions to test your expertise of the Gilmore Girls
- Book Included: An accompanying 88-page episode guide offers short plot synopses of all 153 episodes, with full-color images throughout
- Great Solo or in Groups: This game works for solo play as well as groups of 2, 3, or more
- Gift Box: Card deck and book set packaged in a full-color printed magnetic closure box that's sturdy for continued use
- Perfect Gift: A unique gift for fans of the Gilmore Girls
- Officially Licensed: Authentic trivia set and episode guide
