Dear Sister
A Memoir of Secrets, Survival, and Unbreakable Bonds
In September 2017, a knock on the door upended Michelle Horton’s life: she learned that her sister had killed her partner, had been hiding horrific violence for years, and was now in jail. To try and make sense of it all, Michelle retraces the sisters’ steps through childhood and explores how so many people were blind to the abuse. In the aftermath of the tragedy, Michelle rearranges her life to care for Nikki's children and, over time, launches a fight to bring Nikki home — all while coping with layers of loss and injustice, and being ensnared in a criminal justice system that punishes the entire family.
Dear Sister is a story about truth: The nature of truth, the danger of keeping truths hidden, and Michelle's search for truth while picking up the pieces of a shattered reality. It's a story about trauma: An intimate look into the lives of a family surviving trauma in real time. But more than anything, it is a story about hope. And the miraculous experience of witnessing the darkest times illuminated by the light of community, the discovery of spiritual strength, and the unbreakable maternal bond between Michelle's incarcerated sister and her children.
- "A devastating and heart-breaking account which sheds light on all of the secrets, the silences, the unnecessary opprobrium, and the injustice that still surround battered women in our society today." —Sheila Kohler, author of Once We Were Sisters
“This deeply felt and beautifully written book—this tale of tragedy and love, cruelty and community—will stay with me long after Nikki comes home and these two amazing sisters and their children can heal. It will stay with me, inspire me, and fuel my commitment to women, because as little Ben says at the end of the book, “It’s not over until we help all the other mommies who defended themselves get free.”
—Elizabeth Lesser, Cofounder of Omega Institute and author of New York Times bestseller, Broken Open
Jan 30, 2024
- Jan 30, 2024
Hachette Audio
- Hachette Audio
- ISBN-13
- 9781668635315
