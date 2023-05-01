Go to Hachette Book Group home

Dear Sister

A Memoir of Secrets, Survival, and Unbreakable Bonds

By Michelle Horton

Dear Sister explores the ripple effects of domestic violence and criminalized survival told through the story of two siblings: Nikki Addimando, incarcerated for killing her abuser, and the author, Michelle Horton, who is left in the devastating fall-out, raising her sister's young children and battling the criminal justice system.

In September 2017, a knock on the door upended Michelle Horton’s life: she learned that her sister had killed her partner, had been hiding horrific violence for years, and was now in jail. To try and make sense of it all, Michelle retraces the sisters’ steps through childhood and explores how so many people were blind to the abuse. In the aftermath of the tragedy, Michelle rearranges her life to care for Nikki's children and, over time, launches a fight to bring Nikki home — all while coping with layers of loss and injustice, and being ensnared in a criminal justice system that punishes the entire family. 

Dear Sister is a story about truth: The nature of truth, the danger of keeping truths hidden, and Michelle's search for truth while picking up the pieces of a shattered reality. It's a story about trauma: An intimate look into the lives of a family surviving trauma in real time. But more than anything, it is a story about hope. And the miraculous experience of witnessing the darkest times illuminated by the light of community, the discovery of spiritual strength, and the unbreakable maternal bond between Michelle's incarcerated sister and her children. 

Genre:

  • "A devastating and heart-breaking account which sheds light on all of the secrets, the silences, the unnecessary opprobrium, and the injustice that still surround battered women in our society today." —Sheila Kohler, author of Once We Were Sisters
  • “This deeply felt and beautifully written book—this tale of tragedy and love, cruelty and community—will stay with me long after Nikki comes home and these two amazing sisters and their children can heal. It will stay with me, inspire me, and fuel my commitment to women, because as little Ben says at the end of the book, “It’s not over until we help all the other mommies who defended themselves get free.”
     —Elizabeth Lesser, Cofounder of Omega Institute and author of New York Times bestseller, Broken Open

On Sale
Jan 30, 2024
Page Count
320 pages
Publisher
Grand Central Publishing
ISBN-13
9781538757154

Michelle Horton

About the Author

Michelle Horton spent more than a decade working for women’s magazines and parenting websites before shifting to non-profit organizing and advocacy. For the past five years, she has been fighting for her sister Nicole Addimando’s freedom, and speaking out for the countless other domestic violence victims criminalized for their acts of survival. She lives in the Hudson Valley of New York with her son, nephew, and niece. 

