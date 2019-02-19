Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jesus, Jihad, and Peace
What Bible Prophecy Says About World Events Today
Judaism, Christianity, and Islam all feature parallel accounts of the “end times,” and all three accounts feature a messianic Savior, an apocalyptic final war between good and evil, and a central role for the city of Jerusalem. Do these three “end times” scenarios intersect in some way? In a world that cries out for peace, which will prevail—Jesus or jihad?
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use