Jesus, Jihad, and Peace

What Bible Prophecy Says About World Events Today

by

Judaism, Christianity, and Islam all feature parallel accounts of the “end times,” and all three accounts feature a messianic Savior, an apocalyptic final war between good and evil, and a central role for the city of Jerusalem. Do these three “end times” scenarios intersect in some way? In a world that cries out for peace, which will prevail—Jesus or jihad?
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Biblical Studies / Prophecy

On Sale: February 17th 2015

Price: $15.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 256

ISBN-13: 9781617953682

