End Times and the Secret of the Mahdi

Unlocking the Mystery of Revelation and the Antichrist

by

The emergence of Radical Islamists should be no surprise to students of Scripture. America is only now understanding their intense passion to rule, not only the Middle East, but the western world as well. Youssef points to passages that show us how biblical prophecy speaks to the awful things to come. Beware of the secret of the Mahdi!
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Biblical Studies / Prophecy

On Sale: February 23rd 2016

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 272

ISBN-13: 9781617956621

