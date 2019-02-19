Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
End Times and the Secret of the Mahdi
Unlocking the Mystery of Revelation and the Antichrist
The emergence of Radical Islamists should be no surprise to students of Scripture. America is only now understanding their intense passion to rule, not only the Middle East, but the western world as well. Youssef points to passages that show us how biblical prophecy speaks to the awful things to come. Beware of the secret of the Mahdi!
