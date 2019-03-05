Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Big Three
Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and the Rebirth of the Boston Celtics
New York Times bestselling sportswriter Michael Holley tells the inside story of how Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen joined together — each a different kind of superstar who had spent a career on subpar teams — to form the most dominant team in basketball and lead the Boston Celtics to their first Championship in over two decades.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use