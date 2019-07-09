

Delivered in propulsive and lyrical prose, Blackwood is the haunting story of a tortured young man, desperate for release from the strangle hold around his heart.

For years, Colburn has been haunted by his father’s suicide and the rapid disintegration of his childhood home. As a teenager, Colburn fled Red Bluff, Mississippi, eager to escape his trauma and start fresh elsewhere. But when he returns to town as an adult, lured by an unshakable desire , he finds that his demons have only grown larger in his absence.In Red Bluff resides both a gift and a curse: Colburn meets and falls in love, only to have that love torn from him. The mystery of his lover’s disappearance, he learns, is intertwined with that of a strange family living within the kudzu laden undergrowth of the countryside. Pulled back to his father’s house, Colburn is forced to finally confront the truth.