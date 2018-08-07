Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Blood Work
From the #1 bestselling author of the Harry Bosch and the Lincoln Lawyer series and who “is the master of the universe in which he lives” (Huffington Post), comes the gripping novel that inspired the film starring Clint Eastwood.Read More
When Graciella Rivers steps onto his boat, ex-FBI agent Terrell McCaleb has no idea he’s about to come out of retirement. He’s recuperating from a heart transplant and avoiding anything stressful. But when Graciella tells him the way her sister, Gloria, was murdered, Terry realizes he has no choice. Now the man with the new heart vows to take down a predator without a soul. For Gloria’s killer shatters every rule that McCaleb ever learned in his years with the Bureau-as McCaleb gets no more second chances at life…and just one shot at the truth.
*Winner of the Grand Prix de Littérature Policière- International Category
*Winner of the Macavity Award for Best Mystery Novel
*Winner of the Anthony Award for Best Novel
Praise
"Connelly is so good... How beautifully he strews the faulty suppositions, the flawed conclusions, the false bottoms."
—New York Daily News
"Michael Connelly writes with a seamless unity of tone and pace that makes reading his crime novels absolutely effortless and totally engaging."
—Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
"It's impossible for Connelly to tell a bad story."
—The Arizona Republic
