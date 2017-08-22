Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Meet The Author: Meredith Goldstein

Meredith Goldstein is an advice columnist and entertainment reporter for The Boston Globe as well as the host of the Love Letters podcast. In 2009, she began writing Love Letters, which inspired her memoir/essay collection, CAN’T HELP MYSELF. Meredith was raised in Maryland, and lives in Boston with a David Bowie doll and a full-size cotton candy machine.

Can't Help Myself

Lessons & Confessions from a Modern Advice Columnist

A disarmingly honest memoir about giving advice when you’re not sure what you’re doing yourself, by the woman behind The Boston Globe‘s Love Letters column.

Every day, Boston Globe advice columnist Meredith Goldstein takes on the relationship problems of thousands of dedicated readers. They look to her for wisdom on all matters of the heart- how to cope with dating fatigue and infidelity, work romances, tired marriages, true love, and true loss. In her column, she has it all figured out, but in her real life she is a lot less certain. Whether it’s her own reservations about the traditional path of marriage and family, her difficulty finding someone she truly connects with, or the evolution of her friendships as her friends start to have their own families, Meredith finds herself looking for insight, just like her readers. As she searches for responses to their concerns, she’s surprised to discover answers to her own. But it’s after her mother is diagnosed with cancer that she truly realizes how special her Love Letters community is, how this column has enriched her life as much, if not more than, it has for its readers.

CAN’T HELP MYSELF is the extraordinary (and often hilarious) story of a single woman navigating her mercurial love life, and a moving and poignant portrait of an amazing community of big-hearted, love-seeking allies.
Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Personal Memoirs

On Sale: April 3rd 2018

Price: $13.99 / $17.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 256

ISBN-13: 9781455543786

