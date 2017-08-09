Meredith Goldstein
Meredith Goldstein is an advice columnist and entertainment reporter for The Boston Globe as well as the host of the Love Letters podcast. In 2009, she began writing Love Letters, which inspired her memoir/essay collection, CAN’T HELP MYSELF. Meredith was raised in Maryland, and lives in Boston with a David Bowie doll and a full-size cotton candy machine.Read More
By the Author
Can't Help Myself
A disarmingly honest memoir about giving advice when you're not sure what you're doing yourself, by the woman behind The Boston Globe's Love Letters column.…