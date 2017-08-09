Meredith Goldstein

Meredith Goldstein is an advice columnist and entertainment reporter for The Boston Globe as well as the host of the Love Letters podcast. In 2009, she began writing Love Letters, which inspired her memoir/essay collection, CAN’T HELP MYSELF. Meredith was raised in Maryland, and lives in Boston with a David Bowie doll and a full-size cotton candy machine.
