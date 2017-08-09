Beloved New York Times food columnist Melissa Clark selects more than 100 of her all-time favorite recipes and gathers them here in this collection of delicious, reliable, palate-pleasing dishes for every occasion. Illustrated with full-color photographs throughout.

Melissa Clark has been reaching millions of readers through her New York Times column “A Good Appetite” since 2007. She is also the face of the Times cooking videos, which are filmed in her now iconic Brooklyn-based home kitchen. Her delicious, seasonal recipes are simple to make and satisfying for the whole family. They are always executed with a touch of elegance and flair.

FAVORITE RECIPES FROM MELISSA CLARK’S KITCHEN curates more than 100 dishes, hand-selected by Clark herself, from her two previously published books, In the Kitchen With A Good Appetite and Cook This Now. The book is organized by meal including Breakfast/Brunch, Lunch, Dinner Mains, Dinner Sides, Desserts, Cocktails and Snacks. In addition, it features an “Occasion Chart” that cross-references recipes into situational categories including weekday staples, perfect for 2, family meals, and company’s coming, making it easy for the reader to select the perfect recipe for any occasion.