The Ivory Tomb concludes the wildly original epic fantasy series bursting with intrigue and ambition, questioned loyalties, and broken magic that began with The Obsidian Tower.
The Dark Days have returned. The Demon of Carnage mercilessly cuts through villagers and armies. The Demon of Corruption poisons/rots the land. The Serene Empire and the Witch Lords race towards war. And in the middle of it all stands Rxyander, the Warden of Gloamingard.
Burdened by conflicting loyalties and guilt, Ryx searches desperately for a way to defeat the demons before the world she loves is completely destroyed. To find answers, she’ll have to return to where it all started…the black tower at the heart of Gloamingard.
By blood the Door was opened and only by blood will the Dark Days end.
Rooks and Ruin
The Obsidian Tower
The Quicksilver Court
The Ivory Tomb
The Ivory Tomb
What's Inside
Praise
"A classic, breathtaking adventure brimful of dangerous magic and clever politics. This is a book that will thrill and delight any fantasy fan."—Tasha Suri, author of The Jasmine Throne on The Obsidian Tower
"Block out time to binge this can't-stop story filled with danger and unexpected disaster. From the fresh take on time-honored tropes to a crunchy, intrigue filled story, The Obsidian Tower is a must-read for lovers of high fantasy."—C. L. Polk, author of The Midnight Bargain on The Obsidian Tower
"Populated by a vibrant cast of characters and an intricate setting that's practically a character itself, The Obsidian Tower deftly balances two of my favorite things: razor sharp politics and characters investigating weird, dark magic. A must read for all fantasy fans."—Emily A. Duncan, New York Times bestselling author on The Obsidian Tower
"With The Obsidian Tower [Melissa Caruso] hits another level in terms of prose and tension. This is a truly excellent fantasy, and an epic beginning for a new trilogy."—Locus on The Obsidian Tower
"The Obsidian Tower caught me on page one-a gritty heroine hemmed in by sticky politics and her own disastrous magic, a mystery of ancient lore and current rumor, and the most fascinating palace I've encountered in decades."—Carol Berg, author of Dust and Light on The Obsidian Tower
"[F]ull of tension and immediately engaging. Even as the central goal of not opening the door plays out, Caruso builds a vivid universe...filling the pages with personality and depth."—BookPage (starred review) on The Obsidian Tower
"Full of magical and political intrigue, Caruso's latest novel will surprise and delight fans and new readers alike. With rich worldbuilding, nuanced characters, and ratcheting tension... A fulfilling read from start to finish."—Tara Sim, author of The City of Dusk
"Brimming with delights: gripping suspense, bombastic magic, political scheming, fascinating creatures, and ill-advised romance. Yet what I love most is that at its heart, it is simply the story of a young woman opening herself up to the world and embracing her own potential."—Jon Skovron, author of The Ranger of Marzanna on The Obsidian Tower
"Melissa Caruso's sparkling Obsidian Tower combines a fresh fantasy world with resonant characters and sweeps them into a plot full of political intrigue and magical chaos."—Rowenna Miller, author of Torn on The Obsidian Tower