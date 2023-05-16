The Ghost of Milagro Creek

1

Spy Wednesday

April 11, 2001 (morning)

Headdress or Shaman

When I passed away, some people swore that Padre Pettit would refuse me a proper Christian burial. Only in Taos, New Mexico, they said, would you hold a wake for a witch. In the barrio at the edge of town, my neighbors called me Abuela, which means grandmother, but behind my back, their tongues snapped like flags in the wind.

She's not a real curandera, they said. Don't be fooled by her teas and salves. If you want to know how she cures her patients, look up at the sky and watch her fly away on her broom. They said this even after I cured Baby Lucy's colic by holding her upside down under a full moon. When I popped the skin on Jesús's belly three times to move his bowels, he swore I was a saint. Ramona's bunions disappeared after I sat her beside a sink of running water and rubbed a white onion on her foot. These were trifles compared to their real problems, but I was just a country witch. The bruja they needed probably could fly on a broom.

All the same, on that slate-colored Wednesday in April—Spy Wednesday, the church calls it—Our Lady of Guadalupe was packed. In an open casket, with twelve tapers burning at each end, I lay like a doll on puffed satin, with painted lips and rouge on my cheeks. My sister-in-law, Zarita, had dressed me in my wedding clothes: a turquoise velvet blouse and a long black skirt embroidered with silver flowers. She bought some stockings at Wal-Mart and picked up the patent-leather pumps, like new, from Second Chances Thrift Store. I had never looked better.

Padre Pettit draped a rosary over my hands—the one given to me when I was thirteen by the missionaries at the Indian boarding school in Santa Fe. There I learned to speak English and pray like a white-eyes. Every night, when my empty belly began to growl, I knelt on the cold floor and asked Jesus and Mary to burn the school to the ground.

My son, Teo, the actor from Los Angeles, paid for the service. Teo, or Ted as he called himself, was not a handsome man, but he acted like one. He had the liar's gap between his big white teeth and a head full of hair. His sport coat was made of a fine black cashmere, and it hung just so. "Where is my son?" he asked, caressing the casket with his long fingers. "Why isn't Mister here to say good-bye to his grandmother?" Then, in a voice that carried out to the Plaza, he recited the Réquiem Aetérnam. People thought he might make it all the way in the Latin, but he got stuck on "perpetual light" and had to finish in English. He ran his hand through his hair, then let his fingers rest briefly on the lapel of his jacket, near his heart.

I wanted to smack him, but my eyes remained shut, and my lips did not move. Not a bead moved on my rosary as I said thirty Hail Marys and thirty-one Our Fathers, one for every year of his life.

During the Glorious Mysteries, Diputado Ernesto staggered forth and dropped a crucifix on my chest. Even a corpse could smell the whiskey on him. My little brother Ernie had never been able to hold his liquor, and when his knuckles brushed against me, I was afraid he would fall right on top of me. He shuddered at the touch of my cold hand.

When I was a girl, I had thin spidery fingers, and sometimes, to scare Ernesto, I pretended to be a tarantula. La araña, I whispered as my fingers crawled along his chest. La araña is crawling! La araña is creeping! Once, he fainted. I didn't know how else to make him mind.

Over the years, my hands grew gnarled. Two springs before I died, when I planted my last garden, my fingers were like old yellow parsnips. As I pressed potatoes and carrots into the cool ground, with the March wind blowing dust devils all around me, I had a vision: I died and was born again. In years that seemed like minutes, as my casket crumbled and my hair grew into long weeds, I curled up like a baby in the womb. With my long fingernails and toenails, I clawed and scraped through the bottom of my grave, going down, down, down. Sometimes I moved as slowly as a root, but I dug all the way into the belly of the earth where I was formed so long ago in the hands of Black Hac·ct´cin.

"Mi Dios … mi Dios," Ernesto prayed, lurching over my casket. With his pocketknife, he sawed off the tip of the braid that hung over my shoulder—a thick, gray rope that grew shorter during the service as people snipped off pieces to put on their altars at home. Whatever I was: Spanish or Indian, nurse or nutcase, dead or alive—I would be remembered.

How they talked about me! In voices that rumbled under Padre Pettit's booming prayers, the mourners reminded each other of the mysterious disappearance of chickens and the way dogs and goats had wandered into my yard—as if they had been called. When I was alive, the women in my barrio did not insult me for fear that their hair would fall out. Storekeepers counted back my change twice since cheaters were known to lose their erections. I've swept every house in the barrio with a snakeweed broom, but the evil spirits always return, and you have to blame somebody.

What bad thing can you say about a dead old woman? It's true that I got naked with a crazy old man, more than once, and with pleasure. If borrowing your little brother's car can be called stealing a law enforcement vehicle, I'm guilty. As for the chickens and the rabbits, they came to me. My neighbors can say whatever they want about me; I like a good story, but I have no mercy for the fool who darkens the name of Mister Romero, my only grandson.

• • • • • • • • • • •

In the parking lot of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the wind was picking up. Across the low adobe wall that separated the church from the school, the steel snaps of a halyard rang rhythmically against a flagpole.

"Rattling bones," moaned Ernesto, who had braced himself against the police cruiser to keep his head from spinning. The cruiser, known around town as El Auto, was a 1995 Ford Police Interceptor with 168,000 miles. It had been on fire twice and underwater once. The transmission slipped, and it burned three quarts of oil a day, but the real problem was the police radio. Money was tight in Taos County, and after the ten-dollar-per-hour salaries had been shelled out, there wasn't much left in the pot for equipment.

"I think you're one of those people who just shouldn't drink," said Popolo, who stood close enough to be helpful but far enough away to avoid a spray of vomit. "Remember the Fiesta de Santiago y Santa Ana? When you had to wear that bucket around your neck?"

"I was off-duty."

"You've got some puke on your tie."

Ernesto opened the back door of the car and reached for the diaper wipes his wife put under the seat. Police cars could get messy. The tails of the white dress shirt she had ironed for him that morning caught the wind like two ghosts. When the dispatcher's voice squawked over the radio, he jumped.

"Ten-one," Popolo said into the mic. "Come back." The voice returned in a hiss of static. Several jars of jam had been stolen from the backseat of an unlocked car at the Super Save Food store. There was no update on the two guns that had gone missing from Ernesto's locker yesterday.

"Move that yellow wire over the red one," said Ernesto. "Now jiggle it."

Popolo fiddled with the wires, counted to three, and slapped the box. Then he stepped out of the car, and turning his back to the wind, lit a cigarette. Flames of red dust whirled across the parking lot, and he sucked in grit with his smoke.

"¿Qué pasa, Diputado?"

"Nada," said Ernesto, wiping his mouth.

"I'm sorry I couldn't give you a ride this morning. I had a call."

"Yeah, that's okay. Zarita had to have the car, you know, because she was doing everybody's hair. Padre picked me up." Pushing his hands into his pockets, Ernesto absently fingered the silver earring he had seen glinting on the floor of Manny Pettit's Jeep. "Do we have any leads on the Glocks?"

"Not yet. Nice turnout today."

"Ignacia always drew a crowd."

"Is she really a witch? You don't have to answer that."

"I won't."

"We're missing a few guests. You know who I would like to see? I'd like to see that old boyfriend of hers, the crazy one."

"They've got Chief locked up now at a place in Santa Fe."

"What did he do this time?"

"Used the toilet in a hardware store—a display one."

"Nice place?"

"Running toilets," said Ernesto, holding his stomach. "You seen Mister or Tomás around?"

"I'm still looking," said Popolo. Where you see Mister, you see Tomás, the saying went around Taos, and where you see Tomás, you see trouble. There was a third party—Raquel O'Brien, but Tomás had run her off just before Christmas. People still talked about it—two men in love with the same woman.

The sheriff had run into Tomás's mother earlier in the vestibule, where she was checking her lipstick behind the black cloth that hung over the mirror, but the informal interview had not gone well. He and Ramona had been seeing each other on and off for over a decade, and these situations could be dicey.

She'd had her hair done for the wake; it was piled up on her head and sprayed to hell and back. Stepping up behind her, he nearly choked on the fumes as he touched a ringlet hanging stiffly over her ear and whispered, "Bueno, sexy lady." In the corner of the mirror, he saw the stringy, weathered man he'd become, not coyote-ugly yet.

"Hello, Sheriff," she said, without turning around.

She licked her teeth and smiled. When she shrugged, her dress slid down her shoulder, revealing one wing of a blue butterfly tattoo.

"I thought you had to work this morning."

"I came to pay my respects," he said. "Lou Gehrig's disease—a terrible way to die. They say she wasn't paralyzed until the very end."

"She lost her voice early on," said Ramona, "and you know how she liked to speak her mind."

"Don't we all," said Popolo. Then, looking down at his feet, he cleared his throat and said, "I was wondering if you'd seen Tomás this morning. We're missing two guns down at the station."

"My son didn't steal no guns."

"I just wanted to ask him a few questions."

"No está aquí," she said with a snort.

"So I guess Mister is not on the premises either," he suggested, but she ignored him. It was hard to believe that they had been intimate only hours before, but females could be that way. He hung around for a minute to see if the butterfly would fly out again. When it did not, he gave Ramona a little salute and walked out to check on his deputy.

In the parking lot, Popolo watched the half-staff flag whip around the pole and wondered if God had made women meaner than men, or vice versa.

"It's hard to believe she's gone," said Ernesto. "I mean, really gone."

"She raised you, didn't she?"

"Oh shit."

"Ernie?"

Awkwardly, Popolo slung one arm around the deputy's big shaking shoulders. "I don't know what to say, man. You know I'm no good at this stuff." A paper cup rolled toward his feet, and he kicked it away.

2

1986

Emergence

My grandson, Mister Romero, was four years old when I buried him on the mesa. He was alive, but he had lost his soul—susto, we call it in Spanish. Sometimes even the best curanderas cannot cure susto. My grandmother Leonora Cow Horn, who taught me the art of curanderismo, never had much luck with it.

"It's not enough to have the don," she told me. "Like you, I was born with the gift, but I am not educated." When I was thirteen, the white-eyes came to the pueblo to take me to the Indian boarding school in Santa Fe. My mother cried and held on to me, but Abuela Leonora said I must go. For a long time, I thought my grandmother sent me to school to learn English, but now I know that she was giving me the gift of pain. You cannot heal unless you have been wounded.

To teach me curanderismo, Abuela Leonora enlisted the help of Doctor Corazón, who broadcast a radio show from Mexico City on Tuesday nights. In the evening after our chores were done, we sat by the yellow light of our kiva, listening to his deep voice on the transistor radio we bought with green stamps from the grocery store. The doctor explained how to cure the night disease called mal air—wet the top of the head and say four Hail Marys. When a pretty child suffers from mal ojo, the evil eye, you rub an egg over her while praying, and if that doesn't work, use the deer-eye charm, ojo de venado.

Mister's susto came from his mother, Mercedes—a green-eyed mulatto from Georgia. Teo found her out in California, where they were both trying to be movie stars, and brought her back to Taos when she got pregnant. "Mercedes is a beautiful woman when she is sober," he said, but she always looked like a regular old puta to me.

"Stick around," I told Teo. "Raise your son." But he went back to Los Angeles right after the baby was born. My son was a loser like his father, but I blame myself for letting Mister stay in that trailer with Mercedes and her boyfriends.

"You gotta have custody," Ernesto said whenever I tried to take the kid home with me. "Without custody, you go to jail. In jail, you can't do nothing." Yeeeeeeee! Since when do I listen to that potato with a badge on?

I buried Mister on the last day of the waning moon in April 1986. Late that afternoon, Diputado Vigil rolled El Auto into my yard. Siren, flashing blue lights, mirrored sunglasses and holster—the whole show. Everyone in the barrio came outside to watch him try to arrest me. Even the chickens crowded around the fence to see him march his fat little legs up to my porch.

"In the state of New Mexico," he declared when he reached the top step, "it is against the law for any person or persons to bury a child alive; it is against the law for any … shit." He stooped down to get a better look at Mister, who had crawled under the chair where I sat splitting reeds to make a basket. "Ignacia? Did his mother do this?"

"Mercedes is too lazy to beat a child. It was the boyfriend. Car antenna."

"How long ago?'

"Three days."

"Mi Dios."

Holding the willow between my fingers, I set my teeth on it just right and bit off three long strips. You weave the dark with the light. Abuela Leonora Cow Horn was Jicarilla Apache, and Jicarilla means basket weaver. She taught me where to find the best willows and how to grind their bark into a tea that works like aspirin. For abrasions like the ones Mister had suffered, I prescribed four cups of willow tea and regular application of my favorite liniment: a salve of honey and cayenne boiled in holy water with the silver coin that my great-great-grandfather took from the pocket of a white man after stabbing him in the heart.

"Have you called DEFACS?" asked Ernesto. "Has he seen a doctor? I know you're a curandera and everything, and I respect that, but there could be something wrong with him."

"He has susto."

"¿Qué?" He took out his notepad.

"Susto," I said, crossing the reeds in my hand to make a grid for the base of the basket. "S-u-s-t-o." Dark over light, light over dark. Some people are cursed with blindness, others with a lame leg or a bad heart. I was given Ernie. "That's when you lose your soul," I said, looking up at his blank, smooth face. It was like staring at the moon, trying to find a man.

"Hola, Mister," he said, huffing as he knelt down to look under my chair. "It's me, Tío Ernesto. Will you come out so I can talk to you?"

Mister did not answer. There was no sound other than the rustle and trill of two blue jays hidden in the blossoms of my apricot tree. I listened carefully; blue jay was my first language. I learned it when I was a baby nestled in Abuela Leonora's willow basket. Hour after hour, while she worked in her garden or walked through the forest picking herbs, I watched for the flash of blue wings through the sunlit slats of willow. In regular conversation, the birds bickered and shrieked and hurled sharp insults. To scare away crows, they called out in the voice of the red-shouldered hawk. Once, I heard them mimic the sound of a weed eater. Sometimes, who knows why, they spoke with a strange tenderness.

Water was my first word—el agua in Spanish; kóh in Apache. Abuela Leonora used the Tiwa word b'ehla, which means our mother the river.

Only English was spoken at the Indian boarding school; the teacher's ruler struck like a snake at the sound of any other language. On Wednesday nights after chapel, Padre Mark let me sit on his knee in the room with oak panels and read to him from a heavy red book with paper as thin as moth wings: The Collected Works of William Shakespeare.

The stories were not as good as the ones Abuela Leonora told, but I loved the spaces between the words, how each one had a different shape, how you could let yourself fall in, and it was never exactly the same the next time you read the passage because you were not the same.

Out-out-damn-spot was the word for water.

That's what the blue jay said in my apricot tree on the afternoon Ernesto came to arrest me—"Out-out-damn-spot" — and at that moment, for the first time, I entered Mister's mind.

At first I felt dizzy, blinking stars away from my eyes the way you do when you walk out of the sunlight into a dark room, but that passed, and I felt no different than I do when I am myself. I wouldn't have even known the difference if I hadn't seen the reflection of my face — Mister's face—in Ernesto's mirrored sunglasses.

The lens reflected our big green eye ringed in a purple bruise; the other one was swollen shut. A red welt across our cheekbone glistened with salve. When Tío Ernesto leaned in close with the smell of cigarettes on his man-breath, our new soul shrank back and curled into a caterpillar ball. "Come on out," the deputy said. "Nothing is going to hurt you." We spat.

Sighing, Ernesto heaved himself onto his feet and lit a cigarette. "Yeeeeeee," he said softly, touching the silver handcuffs on his belt, and I was myself again, thinking, poor old Crow. When Ernesto was a boy, I called him Crow because he loved shiny things. I combed empty parking lots and abandoned campsites for the glittering trinkets he liked to play with: bright beer caps, new screws, the rare penny.

"Teo sends me the check every month," I reminded him. "I've been buying for Mister all along—his food and clothes and toys. I'm the one who gets his WIC and signs him up for New Mexico Kids so he can go have well-child visits and go to the dentist. I'm the one who takes him. When he gets too big to sleep with me, I'm going to fix up the room off the kitchen, where Teo used to sleep." Ernesto heard me, but he had gone into that little cave in his mind where he is safe from the problems of women and children.

For a long time, leaning against the porch railing, he stared across the dirt yard that still showed the sweep of this morning's broom, past the neat black furrows of my garden, to the glistening white snowcap of Taos Mountain. I split another reed. Beneath my chair, Mister began to hum a slow, sad song with no beginning and no end. Finally, Ernesto faced us. He dusted his hands across the knees of his pants, cleared his throat, and said, "Looks like you got your beets and onions planted."

"Sí," I said, weaving.

"Zarita said the frost would get hers."

"Tell her to plant on the new moon," I said. Some people say you cannot plant until you see the Indian woman on the face of the mountain, but they are superstitious. I never plant until the snowcap is gone. I don't even buy seeds before February second, Candlemas, when I bring my candles to the church to be blessed by Padre Pettit. He refuses to bless seeds, so I carry those in my pocket, and they catch most of the magic. Nature is not so careful. Already my apricot tree was in full flower, wearing a frilly pink and white Easter dress of blooms that would freeze and wither before May.

"So what do you do for lost souls," Ernesto asked, trying to be polite.

• • • • • • • • • • •

"Bendito, bendito, bendito sea Dios," I sang as I pushed Mister's stroller down the overgrown wagon path that cut across the mesa to the canyon, "Blessed is God!" The plastic wheels sank into the soft sand and snagged in the tumble-weed, but the boy was in no shape to walk. For most of the morning, we lurched across the rough tabletop—sage, red rock, and blue sky. Some people say that the mesa looks like the moon; I wouldn't know.

Mister slept with his hand flung across his chest, fingers curled around the Pepsi bottle. Every hour or so, when I reapplied the salve to his wounds, Mercedes's yellow face floated up in front of me, and I tasted the bitter bile of hatred.

"You'll be sorry," she said when I carried him out of her trailer that morning. She sucked the last of her cigarette and jammed it into a beer can already stuffed with butts. "I don't care if you are a witch. You'll regret this day." Someone had taped cardboard over the two windows in the room, and in the wavering blue light of the TV, her face swam before my eyes. I could have killed her.

Outside on the sagging porch, black flies swarmed around a pile of junk: bags of garbage and old clothes, bottles, a broken tricycle. The rope hanging from a dried-up apricot tree looked more like a noose than a swing, and the whole yard stank of rotting meat. Two buzzards dipped their wings above our heads in an effortless circle, and from somewhere behind the house, a cuckoo bird whistled.

"Brownie," said Mister, tugging on my arm, and for the first time, I saw the stiff, bloated dog that lay dead beneath the trash heap.

"This is a bad place," I said. "We're leaving."

"Good-bye, Brownie," he called over his shoulder, but his voice had a flat, hollow sound, like the wind that blows through the canyon on starless nights.

The sun was even with the shoulder of the mountain when we came to the edge of the canyon and looked down the thin, rocky path that snaked into the Rio Grande. Below us, a yellow raft covered with tiny people swirled in the current.

It took me two hours to dig a hole big enough for Mister to stand in with his arms crossed over his chest. His head wobbled with half-sleep as I lifted him out of the stroller and lowered him down, but when the cool dirt touched his bare feet, he jerked awake.

"Mamá," he said flatly.

I began to sing the nursury rhyme "Pin Pon," which I sang to him when he was a baby. The first verse goes like this:

Pin Pon is a very handsome boy doll,

Made out of cardboard.

He will wash his face

With water and soap …

"Pin Pon es un muñeco," I whispered, holding him firmly with one hand as I scooped dirt around him, "muy guapo de cartón, se lava su carita, con agua y con jabón."

Suddenly, he screamed, "Let me out!"

"Mother Earth is holding you," I told him. "Tierra de Mamá loves you."

"I have to pee," he said, and his eyes filled with tears.

I told him to water the earth. It is all good, I said, the pee-pee and the tears. To the earth, it is like rain. But he wanted to get out, and when I pressed the dirt around his neck, he started to panic.

"Abuela, my chest hurts. Tierra de Mamá squeezes me."

"She holds you close to her heart. Con gusto."

When he began to cry, I pressed my cheek against his. "Chis, poor baby." His tears ran into our mouths as I prayed, "Great Spirit, Great Friend, Mahaya, and Mother Earth, thank you for this day."

"Respira," I told Mister. "Breathe. Don't stop breathing."

I breathed in and out for both of us, slow and deep, again and again. With my hand on his throat, feeling his butterfly pulse, I slowed my own heart rate to calm him.

When he stopped struggling, I gave him a sip of Pepsi and stuck his Spider-Man umbrella into the dirt, to protect his face from the sun.

I opened my medicine bag and took out the sacred eagle feather, which I passed over his head as I prayed to the Great Spirit. Then I lit a bundle of sage and waved the smoke over both of us. "The earth is your true mother," I told Mister. "You are in her lap, and she is wrapping her arms around you. See how strong she is. How warm." I touched some dust to his wet cheek. "She loves you. Listen to her. Te ama, and I love you too, hija." Then I told him the story of creation.

"In the beginning, Black Sky and Earth Woman bore the children who live in the belly of Mother Earth. Some people call the first son Black Hac·ct´cin. Some call him Cristo, and some call him Jesus. These children made toys out of clay: a yellow sun and an orange moon, trees and flowers and coyotes and snakes and women and men. They made the bees and the ants and the things that make up the things too small for us to see. When the sun escaped through a hole to the surface of the earth, the little clay people—the Jicarilla Apache—followed the light. As they came up through the hole, God breathed vida into them."

"With the breath of life came knowledge. They understood the talk of plants and animals and the slow dances of the stars. Their feet knew the steps that bring water, and their hands knew the cures for envidia, susto, espanto, and mala suerte. The Jicarilla were made in God's image."

"At first, they followed the circle of the sun and moon and stayed close to God, but then they got busy and forgot him. Gradually, they forgot everything. Only the curanderos