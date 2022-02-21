The Sporty One

An intimate memoir from international pop star Melanie Chisholm–better known as Mel C. or Sporty Spice–chronicling her trajectory from small-town girl to overnight icon as part of the Spice Girls.



I never told my story before because I wasn't ready. Now, finally, I am.



25 years ago, The Spice Girls, a girl band that began after five women answered an ad in the paper, released their first single. 'Wannabe' became a hit and from that moment, Melanie Chisholm’s life changed forever.



Almost overnight, Melanie went from small town girl to Sporty Spice, part of one of the biggest music groups in history, releasing hit after hit, performing in packed arenas, and spreading the message of Girl Power to the world. It was everything Mel had dreamed of growing up: The BRITs! A movie! Travelling the world playing iconic venues like Madison Square Garden, Wembley Stadium and the London 2012 Olympics!



When you're a woman, though, that power can be easily taken away by those around you, whether by pressure, exhaustion, shaming, bullying or a constant feeling like you aren't enough. Mel C has been known by many names — Sporty Spice, Melanie C or just plain old Melanie Chisholm — but what you will read within the pages of this book is who she truly is, and how she found peace with that after all these years.



Filled with enlightening and lively reminiscences, revisiting both Mel’s darkest times and her highest peaks, WHO I AM will inspire, empower, and entertain readers.