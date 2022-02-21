Melanie Chisholm

Melanie Chisholm, aka Sporty Spice, rose to fame as one fifth of the most successful girl band of all time – the Spice Girls. She has sold over 120 million albums worldwide – 100 million as part of the Spice Girls, and a further 20 million as a solo artist.



She has performed in sold-out stadiums around the world, from Melbourne to Montreal to Madison Square Garden, as well at the London 2012 Olympic opening ceremony, New York's Gay Pride and many, many more venues across the world. Her work has garnered countless awards and nominations, both solo and as part of the Spice Girls, including the likes of four Billboard Music Awards, three MTV music awards, three American Music Awards and an MTV Video Music Award.

