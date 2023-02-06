Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The Fractured Dark
The Fractured Dark

by Megan E. O’Keefe

Regular Price $41.99 CAD

Audiobook Download Unabridged
ebook Trade Paperback
Audiobook Download Unabridged
ebook Trade Paperback

Regular Price $41.99 CAD

On Sale

Sep 26, 2023

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781668633021

Genre

Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Science Fiction / Space Opera

Description

Dying planets, dangerous conspiracies, and secret romance abound in the second installment of the Devoured Worlds trilogy by award-winning author Megan E. O'Keefe.

Naira and Tarquin have escaped the pull of a dying planet, and are now bound together to find the truth behind the all-powerful Mercator family and the blight that has been killing habitable planets. But the Mercator secrets are buried deep, and Tarquin’s father, the head of Mercator, knows the revolutionaries are on his tail. When Tarquin’s father disappears, taking the rest of his family and the universe’s remaining supply of starship fuel with him, chaos breaks loose between the universe’s ruling families. And Naira’s revolution must be put aside for the sake of humanity’s immediate survival.

Praise

Praise for The Devoured Worlds:
 
"The Blighted Stars delivers a first-in-series that's smart, incisive, and utterly gripping. Megan E. O'Keefe's masterful storytelling will draw you into a complex, brutal, yet hope-charged world, break your heart, and leave you begging for more." —Rowenna Miller, author of Torn
 
"Brimming with unconventional gender dynamics and shifting identities, The Blighted Stars is character-driven science fiction at its best—a taut novel with human questions at its heart." —E. J. Beaton, author of The Councillor 
 
"Emotional arcs and action sequences, vivid worldbuilding, and interesting explorations of body printing and corporate servitude provide an immersive story...O'Keefe's latest has the intrigue, surprises, and high stakes of her previous novels." —Library Journal

"The story’s environmental themes are handled very well (O’Keefe gives the reader much to think about without sounding didactic); the characters are lively; and the writing is full of energy. A very promising series launch." —Booklist

"O’Keefe delivers a captivating exploration of identity in this smart, addictive space adventure full of intrigue, visceral danger, and deeply personal stakes. Come for the epic sci-fi action, stay for the charmingly broken characters just doing their best." ―J. S. Dewes, author of The Last Watch

"The Blighted Stars is a delightfully twisty space opera filled with unique worldbuilding and deft explorations of humanity, family, and power. Add in a dash of rebellion and a hint of romance, and I'm hooked—I can't wait for the next book!” ―Jessie Mihalik, author of Hunt the Stars
