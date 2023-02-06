The Fractured Dark

Praise for The Devoured Worlds:



"The Blighted Stars delivers a first-in-series that's smart, incisive, and utterly gripping. Megan E. O'Keefe's masterful storytelling will draw you into a complex, brutal, yet hope-charged world, break your heart, and leave you begging for more." —Rowenna Miller, author of Torn



"Brimming with unconventional gender dynamics and shifting identities, The Blighted Stars is character-driven science fiction at its best—a taut novel with human questions at its heart." —E. J. Beaton, author of The Councillor



"Emotional arcs and action sequences, vivid worldbuilding, and interesting explorations of body printing and corporate servitude provide an immersive story...O'Keefe's latest has the intrigue, surprises, and high stakes of her previous novels." —Library Journal



"The story’s environmental themes are handled very well (O’Keefe gives the reader much to think about without sounding didactic); the characters are lively; and the writing is full of energy. A very promising series launch." —Booklist



"O’Keefe delivers a captivating exploration of identity in this smart, addictive space adventure full of intrigue, visceral danger, and deeply personal stakes. Come for the epic sci-fi action, stay for the charmingly broken characters just doing their best." ―J. S. Dewes, author of The Last Watch



"The Blighted Stars is a delightfully twisty space opera filled with unique worldbuilding and deft explorations of humanity, family, and power. Add in a dash of rebellion and a hint of romance, and I'm hooked—I can't wait for the next book!” ―Jessie Mihalik, author of Hunt the Stars