Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A Practical Wedding
Creative Ideas for a Beautiful, Affordable, and Stress-free Celebration
A companion to the popular website APracticalWedding.com and A Practical Wedding Planner, A Practical Wedding helps you sort through the basics to create the wedding you want — without going broke or crazy in the process. After all, what really matters on your wedding day is not so much how it looked as how it felt. In this refreshing guide, expert Meg Keene shares her secrets to planning a beautiful celebration that reflects your taste and your relationship. You’ll discover:
- The real purpose of engagement (hint: it’s not just about the planning)
- How to pinpoint what matters most to you and your partner
- DIY-ing your wedding: brilliant or crazy?
- How to communicate decisions to your family
Wedding Zen can be yours. Meg walks you through everything from choosing a venue to writing vows, complete with stories and advice from women who have been in the trenches: the Team Practical brides. So here’s to the joyful wedding, the sensible wedding, the unbelievably fun wedding! A Practical Wedding is your complete guide to getting married with grace.
Edition: Unabridged
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use