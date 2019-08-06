A Practical Wedding

The real purpose of engagement (hint: it’s not just about the planning)

How to pinpoint what matters most to you and your partner

DIY-ing your wedding: brilliant or crazy?

How to communicate decisions to your family

A companion to the popular website APracticalWedding.com andhelps you sort through the basics to create the wedding you want — without going broke or crazy in the process. After all, what really matters on your wedding day is not so much how it looked as how it felt. In this refreshing guide, expert Meg Keene shares her secrets to planning a beautiful celebration that reflects your taste and your relationship. You’ll discover:Why that color-coded spreadsheet is actually worth itWedding Zen can be yours. Meg walks you through everything from choosing a venue to writing vows, complete with stories and advice from women who have been in the trenches: the Team Practical brides. So here’s to the joyful wedding, the sensible wedding, the unbelievably fun wedding!is your complete guide to getting married with grace.