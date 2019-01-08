Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Offbeat Bride
Create a Wedding That's Authentically YOU
Newly updated for a new audience of independent, out-of-the-bridal-box thinkers, Offbeat Bride is today’s go-to source of support for couples who dare to walk off the beaten aisleRead More
Unenthused by a white wedding gown and bored by the hoopla of the Hollywood-style reception, Ariel Meadow Stallings found herself absolutely exhausted by — and horribly distanced from — the nuances of traditional nuptials. So, she chose the aisle less-traveled for her own wedding day.
Unenthused by a white wedding gown and bored by the hoopla of the Hollywood-style reception, Ariel Meadow Stallings found herself absolutely exhausted by — and horribly distanced from — the nuances of traditional nuptials. So, she chose the aisle less-traveled for her own wedding day.
In this newly updated edition of Offbeat Bride, Stallings humorously recounts the story of the original offbeat wedding — hers — and shares anecdotes and advice from dozens of other nontraditional couples. She provides plenty of insider tips for avoiding extra costs and cumbersome obligations, along with a clever planner to help you create your own special day. Both practical and enjoyable, Offbeat Bride validates choosing the funky, different, and offbeat over the traditional, and leads couples through the planning process–from unique ideas on how to announce the engagement all the way to answering the question, “So, how’s married life?”
Stallings is the ultimate guide to the alternative wedding of your dreams, encouraging every bride and groom to create their own distinctive celebrations of partnership and love.
Edition: Revised
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Offbeat Bride should be required reading for every couple struggling to create a wedding that uniquely reflects who they are. With wisdom and humor, Ariel Meadow Stallings reminds you that you need not buy into the wedding industrial complex in order to have a kick-ass celebration."
--Lori Leibovich, founder and editor of Indiebride.com
--Lori Leibovich, founder and editor of Indiebride.com
"A wedding book that won't make you puke. Whatever your idea of nontraditional may be, Offbeat Bride is here to tell you that it's all gonna be okay."
--Wendy McClure, author of I'm Not the New Me
--Wendy McClure, author of I'm Not the New Me
Finally, a wedding guide that doesn't assume you've been waiting your whole life to act out tulle-swathed princess fantasies. Stallings deftly shows independent women how to embrace their inner bride without losing themselves in the process."
--Hana Schank, author of A More Perfect Union
--Hana Schank, author of A More Perfect Union
"Here's one book the wedding industrial complex doesn't want you to read! Offbeat brides aren't just creative and thrifty (though they're often both)-they're taking weddings back and reinventing them in the ways that matter most."
--Kamy Wicoff, author of I Do But I Don't
--Kamy Wicoff, author of I Do But I Don't