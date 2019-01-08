



In this newly updated edition of Offbeat Bride, Stallings humorously recounts the story of the original offbeat wedding — hers — and shares anecdotes and advice from dozens of other nontraditional couples. She provides plenty of insider tips for avoiding extra costs and cumbersome obligations, along with a clever planner to help you create your own special day. Both practical and enjoyable, Offbeat Bride validates choosing the funky, different, and offbeat over the traditional, and leads couples through the planning process–from unique ideas on how to announce the engagement all the way to answering the question, “So, how’s married life?”





Stallings is the ultimate guide to the alternative wedding of your dreams, encouraging every bride and groom to create their own distinctive celebrations of partnership and love.

Unenthused by a white wedding gown and bored by the hoopla of the Hollywood-style reception, Ariel Meadow Stallings found herself absolutely exhausted by — and horribly distanced from — the nuances of traditional nuptials. So, she chose the aisle less-traveled for her own wedding day.