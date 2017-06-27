Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Unraveling Dna

The Most Important Molecule Of Life, Revised And Updated Edition

by

With elegant simplicity, Maxim D. Frank-Kamenetskii elucidates the essential history and inner workings of DNA—a tiny molecule that holds within it the deepest mysteries of life. As Frank-Kamenetskii explains, DNA will undoubtedly shape our future, too, as we call upon it to convict criminals, clone creatures, and ultimately, cure cancer. This definitive guide to DNA, a previous version of which sold over 300,000 copies in the author's native Russia, promises to both inform and inspire.
Genre: Nonfiction / Science

On Sale: October 14th 1997

Price: $19.99 / $24.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9780201155846

Trade Paperback
