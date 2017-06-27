Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Maxim D. Frank Kamenetskii

Maxim D. Frank-Kamenetskii is a professor at Boston University's Center for Advanced Biotechnology and Department of Biomedical Engineering. Best known for his contribution in the field of DNA topology, supercoiling, and unusual structures, Frank-Kamenetskii was a founding member of “Moscow Tribune,” the Russian intellectual club organized by Andrei Sakharov.
