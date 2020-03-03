From Carolina Soul Records, one of the world’s largest record sellers, comes the definitive guide to every aspect of online record collecting in the digital era. This illustrated guide is packed with information for every type of collector, from crate diggers to hi-end collectors of rare vinyl.





Today, Vinyl is shorthand for cool. Even with millions of songs available at the click of a mouse, music fans know that there’s nothing like the tactile pleasure of a record. And, rather than killing vinyl, digital technology has elevated the art of record collecting into a new and vibrant age.



Vinyl Age is the definitive record collecting guidebook for the digital era. Written by expert Max Brzezinski and his highly experienced colleagues at Carolina Soul, Vinyl Age combines an engaging narrative, incisive analysis, and a modern design to reveal the joys and explain the complexities of the contemporary vinyl scene. For aspiring crate diggers, this guide will provide an invaluable big-picture understanding of the vinyl economy, while OG vinyl heads will discover nascent musical genres, new breeds of collector, and models for adapting to the future of record collecting. To the rest of us, Vinyl Age offers an anatomy of an iconic medium and its growing subculture, its rapid transformation and lasting appeal.