Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Max Brzezinski
Max Brzezinski is the marketing director at Carolina Soul. He holds a PhD in English modernism from Duke University, and was previously an English professor at Wake Forest University. His literary essays and reviews have appeared in Novel and The Minnesota Review, and his music reviews in Dusted magazine. A long-time DJ, he hosts Carolina Soul’s radio broadcast monthly. He lives in Durham, North Carolina. Max Brzezinski is the marketing director at Carolina Soul. He holds a PhD in English modernism from Duke University, and was previously an English professor at Wake Forest University. His literary essays and reviews have appeared in Novel and The Minnesota Review, and his music reviews in Dusted magazine. A long-time DJ, he hosts Carolina Soul’s radio broadcast monthly. He lives in Durham, North Carolina.Read More
Carolina Soul, based in Durham, North Carolina, is one of the world’s largest high-end record sellers, moving over a thousand pieces a week through their brick-and-mortar location in downtown Durham and far-reaching presence in the thriving vinyl community online. They’ve got a highly engaged cult following on Instagram, as well as a long-running radio show on NTS, an online radio station with 624,000 unique listeners per month.
Carolina Soul, based in Durham, North Carolina, is one of the world’s largest high-end record sellers, moving over a thousand pieces a week through their brick-and-mortar location in downtown Durham and far-reaching presence in the thriving vinyl community online. They’ve got a highly engaged cult following on Instagram, as well as a long-running radio show on NTS, an online radio station with 624,000 unique listeners per month.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Vinyl Age
From Carolina Soul Records, one of the world's largest record sellers, comes the definitive guide to every aspect of online record collecting in the digital…