Cornbread & Poppy at the Museum
Cornbread & Poppy at the Museum

by Matthew Cordell

On Sale

Sep 26, 2023

Page Count

80 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316566254

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Readers / Intermediate

Description

An early reader about precious artifacts and priceless friendships by Caldecott medalist Matthew Cordell.

Cornbread LOVES spending time inside. Poppy does not. Cornbread ADORES in-depth research. Poppy does not. Cornbread IS thrilled to visit The Moonville Museum. Poppy…is not. But Cornbread and Poppy are the best of friends, so when Cornbread is invited to attend the Founders Gala to see the unveiling of a surprise new exhibit, Poppy agrees to be his guest. Their evening is full of spectacular treasures, including hand-carved hairbrushes, diamond-encrusted perfume sprayers, and a solid gold ice cream scoop. What other wonders will these mice discover? 

Celebrating both partnership and the value of what makes us individuals, young readers will find this classic odd couple irresistible as they encounter relatable issues with humor and heart. 

Publishing simultaneously in hardcover and paperback.

What's Inside

