Cornbread & Poppy at the Carnival
Cornbread & Poppy at the Carnival

by Matthew Cordell

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780759554894

USD: $15.99  /  CAD: $21.99

ON SALE: June 7th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Readers / Intermediate

PAGE COUNT: 80

The second entry in Caldecott medalist Matthew Cordell's early reader series about two best friends who are as different from each other as can be.

Poppy LOVES scary movies. Cornbread does not. Poppy ADORES runny cheese. Cornbread does not. Poppy can't WAIT to try a roller coaster. Cornbread…can. But Cornbread and Poppy are the best of friends, so when the Carnival rolls into town, Cornbread agrees to check it out. Their day promises to include fun games, yummy snacks, and big, big rides. What new things will these mice try? Celebrating both partnership and the value of what makes us individuals, young readers will find this classic odd couple irresistible as they encounter relatable issues with humor and heart. 

Publishing simultaneously in hardcover and paperback.

Cornbread and Poppy