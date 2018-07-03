Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Life Is a Marathon
A Memoir of Love and Endurance
An endurance athlete and coach reveals how the marathon transforms the lives of everyone who attempts it–and how it has helped his own family cope with serious adversityRead More
Step after step for 26.2 miles, hundreds of thousands of people run marathons. But why–what compels people past pain, lost toenails, 5.30 am start times, The Wall? Sports writer Matt Fitzgerald set out to run eight marathons in eight weeks across the country to answer that question. At each race, he meets an array of runners, from first timers, to dad-daughter teams and spouses, to people who’d been running for decades, and asks them what keeps them running. But there is another deeply personal part to Matt’s journey: his own relationship to the sport–and how it helped him overcome his own struggles and cope with his wife Nataki’s severe bipolar disorder.
A combination of Matt’s own How Bad Do You Want It? and What I Talk About When I Talk About Running, Life Is a Marathon captures the magic of those 26.2 miles. At the end of the day–and at the end of the race–the pursuit of a marathon finish line is not unlike the pursuit of happiness. You will pick up the book for a powerful personal story about what running does for the people for whom it does the most. You will put it down with a greater understanding of what it means to be alive in this world.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Life is a Marathon is a powerful inspiration for the body, mind, and heart: after reading the book, I want to run longer, better understand myself as an athlete, and most importantly, love with more patience and generosity."
—Mark Lukach, author of the international bestseller My Lovely Wife in the Psych Ward
"Matt Fitzgerald reveals how perseverance and authentic love (whether it be for a partner, a sport, or anything that's close to one's heart) can transform a life into one that's worth living. Life is a Marathon is nothing short of remarkable."
—Dyane Harwood, author of Birth of a New Brain: Healing from Postpartum Bipolar Disorder
"Life is a Marathon is a running book, of course, but it's also about love, family, passion, and what it means to find your true self. It's a must-read for anyone who has run a marathon -- or wants to."
—Jen Miller, author of Running: A Love Story
"I've long admired Matt as a writer. Life is a Marathon allowed me to get to know him as a person. Thoughtful runners will appreciate this honest and insightful book."
—Scott Douglas, author of Running is My Therapy, Advanced Marathoning, and several other running books
