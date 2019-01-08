Dawn Dais hated running. And it didn’t like her much, either. Her fitness routine consisted of avoiding the stairs in her own house, because who really has the energy to climb stairs? It was with this exercise philosophy firmly in place that she set off to complete a marathon.







The Nonrunner’s Marathon Guide for Women is the ideal training manual for women who don’t believe that running is their biological destiny but who dream of crossing the finish line nonetheless. Nonrunners offers a realistic training schedule and is chock-full of how-to’s and funny observations, which she felt were lacking in the guides she had consulted. She also integrates entries from her journal, sharing everything would-be marathoners need to know about the gear, the blisters, the early morning workouts, the late-night carb binges, and most important of all, the amazing rewards.







Running may not seem like a friendly endeavor, but with Dawn Dais, you can tame the beast and hit the marathon trail.