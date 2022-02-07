In time for Scorsese’s 80th birthday and the release of Flowers of the Killer Moon, a new edition of the classic oral history tracing Scorsese’s journey from a young filmmaker to a legend



Few filmmakers, if any, have made the kind of impact Martin Scorsese has left on American cinema. The most Oscar-nominated living director, Scorsese is a legend. Mary Pat Kelly’s groundbreaking oral history provides a rare look at the process and inspiration behind the films of America’s premier director, from his earliest works, through the films that made his career like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and The Kings of Comedy up through mid-career hits like Goodfellas. Through interviews with Robert De Niro, Paul Newman Nick Nolte, and others, including Scorsese himself, this book traces Scorsese’s personal and artistic evolution, a remarkable and candid look at how an artist becomes a master. This revised and updated edition includes a foreword by Steven Spielberg.