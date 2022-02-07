Martin Scorsese
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Martin Scorsese

A Journey

by Mary Pat Kelly

Hachette Books Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780306831010

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: October 25th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Entertainment & Performing Arts

PAGE COUNT: 336

Select a format:

Trade Paperback Revised
ebook Revised
In time for Scorsese’s 80th birthday and the release of Flowers of the Killer Moon, a new edition of the classic oral history tracing Scorsese’s journey from a young filmmaker to a legend

Few filmmakers, if any, have made the kind of impact Martin Scorsese has left on American cinema. The most Oscar-nominated living director, Scorsese is a legend. Mary Pat Kelly’s groundbreaking oral history provides a rare look at the process and inspiration behind the films of America’s premier director, from his earliest works, through the films that made his career like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and The Kings of Comedy up through mid-career hits like Goodfellas. Through interviews with Robert De Niro, Paul Newman Nick Nolte, and others, including Scorsese himself, this book traces Scorsese’s personal and artistic evolution, a remarkable and candid look at how an artist becomes a master. This revised and updated edition includes a foreword by Steven Spielberg.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less