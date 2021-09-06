Gamer Girls

Roberta Williams (one of the creators of the adventure genre)

(one of the creators of the adventure genre) Mabel Addis Mergardt (the first person to write a video game)

(the first person to write a video game) Muriel Tramis (the French "knight" of video games)

(the French "knight" of video games) Keiko Erikawa (creator of the otome genre)

(creator of the otome genre) Yoko Shimomura (composer for Street Fighter , Final Fantasy, and Kingdom Hearts )

(composer for , and ) Rebecca Heineman (first national video game tournament champion)

(first national video game tournament champion) Danielle Bunten Berry (creator of M.U.L.E. and early advocate for multiplayer games)

(creator of M.U.L.E. and early advocate for multiplayer games) and more!

Women have always made video games, from the 1960s and the first-of-its-kind, projector-basedto the blockbustergames that defined the early 2000s. Women have been behind the writing, design, scores, and engines that power one of the most influential industries out there. Innow you can explore the stories of 25 of those women. Bursting with bold artwork, easy-to-read profiles, and real-life stories of the women working on games likeand more, this dynamic illustrated book shows what a huge role women have played—and will continue to play—in the creation of video games.With additional sidebars about other influential women in the industry, as well as a glossary and additional resources page,offers a look into the work and lives of influential pixel queens such as:Whether you’re a gamer girl who plays video games, a gamer girl who makes video games, or a parent raising a gamer girl, this entertaining, inspiring book will have you itching to pick up a controller or create your own video games!