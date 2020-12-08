Mary Katherine Backstrom shares heart-breaking and hilarious stories of how God uses each “mess” in our lives to bring us closer to Him. She shows readers that it’s okay to celebrate exactly where they are right now-holy, hot mess and all.





A lot of people struggle with the concept of being holy. But the fact is, even the hottest of messes are being shaped–right now–into Jesus’ likeness. In this book, Mary Katherine shares the sometimes–hidden evidence of God’s work in her life and shows you that it’s okay to embrace the hot messes.





Holy Hot Mess is separated into three parts:

You Are Messy (Identity and Parenting)

They Are All a Mess (Love and Friendship)

Being a Hot, Holy Mess (Faith)

The book will cover all of the topics that plague our hearts every day with raw honest truth with a side of laughter. Mary Katherine invites you into her story as a friend, encouraging you to embrace the hot messes in your life because you are the person God created you to be.





