Mary Katherine Backstrom

Mary Katherine Backstrom (MK) is an award-winning blogger who has made a name for herself on social media as a parenting and faith writer. She has two Iris awards (Today Show and Romper Magazine, Parent Blogger of the Year). MK is regularly published on large websites, such as Huffington Post, Scary Mommy, That’s Inappropriate, Today Parents, Love What Matters, and Upworthy. She is one of the developers of MOPS International’s video curriculum for 2020 and is a regular speaker for MOPS (and church groups) in the southeast. MK is a breast cancer survivor, who is married with two children, living in Fort Meyers, Florida.