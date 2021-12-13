Best-selling author Mary Katherine Backstrom knows that life is a wild ride, and happiness fluctuates with our circumstances. Happiness is considered a destination, but the finish line is constantly moving—when we get married, find that dream job, move away from home, have a baby, build a dream house, etc. We are promised that a happy life is tied to these milestones.



But what if society has it wrong? What if happiness isn’t the goal at all?

With her trademark candor and hilarious storytelling, MK paints a picture of a different life—one bursting with a force that is far more sustainable and vibrant: joy.

Crazy Joy will help readers:

1. Identify and reject ridiculous expectations that society has placed on their lives.

2. Liberate their hearts from the comparison prison and feel content in their current circumstances.

3. View themselves, inside and out, as the masterpiece creations they are.

4. Find joy (and dare we say, laughter!) in the middle of life’s biggest messes.

Witty and refreshingly honest, MK invites her readers to embark on a counter-cultural journey toward a life filled to the brim with contentment, humor, and most importantly, Crazy Joy.

