You Read to Me, I'll Read to You: Very Short Tall Tales to Read Together

by

Illustrated by

A sixth collection in this bestselling series, this You Read to Me features well-known figures like Paul Bunyan and Johnny Appleseed– now in paperback!

Using traditional reading teaching techniques (alliteration, rhyme, and repetition), this book is perfect for inviting young children to read along with peers or an adult for the first time.

With clear, color-coded typography, and sly, lively illustrations, this collection is sure to entertain while encouraging reading skills and interaction with others. Readers will relish these new twists on familiar folklore characters, including Johnny Appleseed, Annie Oakley, Paul Bunyan, John Henry, and many more!
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Legends, Myths, Fables

On Sale: March 19th 2019

Price: $8.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780316531405

"An exuberant read-aloud collection... Emberley's illustrations capture the liveliness of the poems...beckoning readers to join in and relish the fun."—Kirkus
"The energy never flags, neither in Hoberman's trademark bouncy rhythms nor in Emberley's exuberant illustrations."—Booklist
You Read to Me, I'll Read to You