Never Settle
Sports, Family, and the American Soul
Edition: Unabridged
Praise
"I've known Marty for what seems like our entire lives. He's an extremely hard worker. He's full of life. He's the friend everyone hopes to have. His life's been an incredible journey, and within the pages of Never Settle, you're along for the ride."
— Dale Earnhardt, Jr., two-time Daytona 500 champion and New York Times bestselling author of Racing to the Finish
"Marty Smith is fantastic! The thing I really admire is his passion and enthusiasm. Marty is engaged the whole time -- he hustles and gets involved emotionally in the stories he tells. He's a great professional, great for college football, and I just have a great admiration for him."
— Jim Harbaugh, Head Football Coach, University of Michigan
"Marty Smith's gift exceeds his power to connect with those he chronicles. For through that connection, with people famous and obscure, with some of the biggest names in sports and others you've never heard of, he conjures moments universal and intimate. This is a book of uncommon humanity — shaped by stories, including Marty's own — rendered in a voice as pure as the soil where it was nurtured."
— Tom Rinaldi, national ESPN correspondent and New York Times bestselling author of The Red Bandanna