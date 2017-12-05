Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Breastfeeding Book

Everything You Need to Know About Nursing Your Child from Birth Through Weaning

by

A fully revised edition of the Dr. Sears guide to breastfeeding, a perennial favorite for parents for nearly two decades.

From pediatric experts Martha Sears, R.N., and William Sears, M.D., a comprehensive, reassuring, authoritative information on:

  • How to get started breastfeeding, with illustrated tips for latching on
  • Increasing your milk supply
  • Breastfeeding when working away from home
  • Pumps and other technology associated with breastfeeding
  • Making sure your nursing baby gets optimum nutrition, including the most recent information about the importance of omega-3 fatty acids and “milk-oriented microbiota”
  • Nutrition and fitness for moms
  • Nighttime breastfeeding
  • Breastfeeding and fertility
  • Toddler nursing and weaning
  • Special circumstances
  • And much more…



Breastfeeding contributes to nurturing a smarter and healthier baby, and a healthier and more intuitive mommy. Isn’t that what every child needs, and every parent wants?

Genre:

On Sale: October 9th 2018

Price: $16.99 / $22.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 288

ISBN-13: 9780316417853

Edition: Revised