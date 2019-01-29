Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Fate of the Dwarves
The dwarves are going to battle for the last time.
There has been no word from the courageous warrior Tungdil since the bitter struggle at the Black Abyss. Dragons, magicians, and the cruel älfar have advanced far into the kingdom Girdlegard, ruthlessly seizing vast areas of land. It seems that the dwarves are facing their next battle with very little hope of survival.
But then the inexplicable happens; a dwarf warrior dressed in black armor returns from the abyss – with a formidable army in tow. This warrior calls himself Tungdil, and for his most loyal friend Ireheart and his allies, this means a new hope. But soon doubts begin arise . . . Could this really be Tungdil the dwarf, or is this warrior following his own dark agenda? It is a question of the future of Girdlegard – and the future of all the dwarves.
In the final installment of this spectacular fantasy epic, the greatest of the dwarves’ adventures begins . . .
Edition: Unabridged
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for the Orcs series:
"With grand scale world building, labyrinthine plotlines, extensive backstory and pedal-to-the-metal action, Nicholls captures adventure fantasy at its very best."—Publishers Weekly
"With grand scale world building, labyrinthine plotlines, extensive backstory and pedal-to-the-metal action, Nicholls captures adventure fantasy at its very best."—Publishers Weekly
"Incorporating wall to wall action with undercurrents of dark humor, Bodyguard of Lightning is a gritty, fast-paced novel with a neat twist. The heroes are orcs - though you wouldn't want to meet any of them on a dark night!"—David Gemmell
"Weirdly charming, fast-moving and freaky, Bodyguard of Lightning is the most fun you're ever likely to have with a warband of orcs. Remember, buy now or beg for mercy later ... "—Tad Williams
"... A neat idea and Stan Nicholls pulls it off with great panache ... enough weird sex to keep the tabloids outraged for weeks. You'll never feel the same about Lord of the Rings."—Jon Courtenay Grimwood