The Statesman and the Storyteller

Chapter One

Making a Way in the World

As the Warrimoo steamed into open sea on August 23, 1895, churning out toward the setting sun, a lone man in a dark suit leaned over the deck rail, pulling hard on his cheap cigar, feeling every lurch and spasm of the wounded ship in his own body. The old man's lively gray eyes, hooded by a wild and windblown thatch of gray hair, scanned the flock of birds off the port side of the ship. He noted the natural ease of those brown seabirds—a kind of albatross, he figured them—riding the soft, forgiving currents of Pacific air. He had been watching them for hours, mesmerized by the improbability of their flight, tracking the lazy beat of their wing tips as they hovered just beyond reach of the waves, negotiating every rise and depression, every swell and crash, without thought or worry, untouched by what roiled beneath them. Meanwhile the tiniest pitch or yaw of the boat reverberated up through the marine-varnished planking and into his person. He had never found it easy to get the hang of a new ship, and in the few hours since the Warrimoo had sailed from the port at Vancouver Island, bound for Sydney by way of Honolulu, he had felt most every roll, felt it as sure as he felt the hot pinch at his swollen ankle, and the scratch of cheap serge against the gaping wound in his thigh, and the searing in his lungs that shortened every breath he took. Focusing his attention on the flight of those birds was his best hope for distraction, but his own discomfort bade his attention, and so, too, did the memory of the previous night's picture show.

His mind struck him as a machine that worked independently of his will; it had long ago adopted the habit of performing its most vigorous manufacturing while he slept. For as long as Samuel Langhorne Clemens could remember, his dream head had produced hyperreal running frames of scenery and narrative, rich in color, fine grained, and capable of physical effect both sharp and lingering. No waking effort had ever matched his sleep eye's conjuring. He had, for instance, resigned himself to the enervating fact that during his many long separations from his wife he had never been able to consciously bring to mind the particulars of her face. His dream machine, however, had perfected the art of reproducing Livy in fluid, lifelike motion, and the next morning he had always felt as if she had truly been there, with him.

But the thought of last night's moving images offered no comfort, his subconscious projector having spooled out one of its recurrent nightmarish set pieces in which he found himself alone on a stage, in front of an eager and expectant audience who meant to be entertained by "Mark Twain." He had stood there, as he always did in this dream, paralyzed, unprepared, without a notion of where to begin, clothed in nothing but his night garments—and not one of the long, flowing nightshirts that his servant girl Katy Leary had been making for him for the past fifteen years (the ones with the splendid red piping down the front), but a ragged, short shirt of older vintage, from his days of penury, the kind that exposed altogether too much. Thinking of that nightmare made him shiver.

A goddamned torment was what it was, this overactive subbrain of his, because it had a penchant for—no, a delight in—poking at him until it had riled his deepest insecurities. Sam Clemens was just three months shy of his sixtieth birthday, at an age where a respectable man would have put behind him the hard labor of life and packed the larder for generations to come, would have lifted his wife, his children, his unknown grandchildren, beyond the reach of financial worry. And here he was, a sick old man with a trunk full of fraying suits and scuffed brogans, more than a hundred thousand dollars in debt (to people who had trusted him), and he could think of no way to raise the funds to pay them back but to circle the entire godless globe—along the path of greatest circumference, no less—in search of folks who would part with a little money if he promised to amuse them.

He had worked up a talk that answered his side of the bargain. He was advertising it as the "Morals Lecture," and a little more than a month out and twenty-four performances into "Mark Twain's world tour," he was still sanding the roughest patches and inviting his listeners in on the process. "I would start with two or three rules of moral principles which I want to impress upon those people," he had told his earliest groups of auditors. "I will just make the lecture gradual, by and by. The illustrations are the most important, so that when the lecture is by and by written and completed, it will just be a waveless ocean with this archipelago of smiling green islands of illustrations in the midst of it." But he knew those "smiling green islands" for what they really were: a collection of hoary tales—"My First Theft," "Tom Sawyer's Crusade," "The Jumping Frog"—that played to every paying customer's expectation of what "Mark Twain" ought to sound like. All across the western United States and into Canada, Clemens's traveling entourage—Livy, his tour manager, and his daughter Clara—had pronounced the audiences well satisfied. "As to satisfying myself," Clemens had written his closest confidant, Henry Rogers, "that is quite another matter."

After almost thirty years plying his singular stagecraft, Clemens could handle most any crowd, could discern in a flash the subtle shadings of climate and mood. A full house was the easiest, once he got it started, laughter being contagious. But Clemens had also, and of necessity, mastered the art of playing to a small and spotty audience; he knew how to keep clear of the jagged shoals that lurked on the dark periphery of that sort of crowd, for if a talker got flummoxed or fumbled away his best material, he was sure to run himself out of the swift channel of sympathy and into snags of contempt. "And contempt," he had told a group of newspapermen not long before he boarded the Warrimoo, "is fatal."

As he stood silent and alone on deck that evening, Clemens knew well enough that the simple certainty that people would gather to his call forcing upon him the duty to perform for the scores (or maybe even hundreds!) of separate crowds that awaited him in the coming year could not fully account for his dark dread or the slow-sinking feeling in his empty stomach. (He rarely had an appetite for anything but cigars these days.) What gnawed at him was his awareness that he needed those audiences much more desperately than they needed him.

Livy Clemens didn't fully appreciate her husband's conundrum, but their daughter Clara, an aspiring performer herself—she got it. Clara had made a long study of her father on the stage and off. She was the only person in the family who could do a dead-on impersonation of his dinner talk: the slow drawl, the cavernous pauses, the incorporation of any prop available. "Papa always seems to be having a quarrel with his piece of bread," she explained. Clara was not possessed of expert timing, but she had inherited some of her father's wit, and all of his intense powers of observation. At twenty-one, she was the only one of the Clemens daughters with their father's hard-eyed view of the world.

Clara did not allow romance to cloud her vision, and consequently she didn't miss much. She had endured a thousand innings of her father's private rages against the lecture business, could recite every blasphemous word of them by heart. But after keeping a particularly close vigil on him in the previous month, Clara had come to understand the allure of the stage and why he could not give it up, why he insisted, against all advice, on rising from his sickbed to make the next date. She had come to understand her father's need to connect with his audience, to tap its energy. When it happened, she would always remember, "his cheeks and eyes glowed with color that resembled tinted sparks."

Sam Clemens understood everything about himself that Clara did—and then some. He was nothing if not self-aware, mainly because he had built his life and his fame by depending entirely and exclusively on that self. He was self-made, self-propelled, self-promoted. He had never sought and never known the luxury of patronage; the entirety of his inheritance was between his own ears. The Civil War, back in '61, had cost him the only steady employment he had ever had up to that point, and the certainty of a life career with it. After fleeing west to avoid the fight, he had failed as an aide in Nevada's territorial legislature, as a miner, as a newspaper reporter who kept strictly to facts, and as a stockjobber. His ambition to preach the Gospel had been tempered by his tendency toward profanity and drunkenness—"could not supply myself with the necessary stock in trade—i.e. religion." The best he had going for him was his natural ability "to excite the laughter of God's poor creatures," he explained to his brother Orion. "It is nothing to be proud of, but it is my strongest suit." And once Sam Clemens had decided his course—he would talk and write his way out of poverty!—he had fought and scratched for everything he could get.

When Bret Harte got the jump on Clemens as the coming humorist from the West, Clemens stalked him with his nom de plume "Mark Twain" in tow, a meager dusting of celebrity that attended the nationwide publication of his "Jumping Frog" story, and blood in his eye. "I mean to go up ahead again & stay there," he told Orion five years into the back-and-forth scrap with Harte. That this particular contest was pretty far down on the undercard of American literary bouts did not diminish Clemens's ardor. "I will 'top' Bret Harte again or bust."

And hadn't he put Harte in the dust? Part of the reason, he knew, was native ability; but part was simple endurance and drive—the privilege of being able to sit all day at his writing desk and outwit the oily, insincere, heartless reprobate. But that wasn't the whole story of his thrashing of Bret Harte. Clemens had intuited early in his career that superior product and superior character would not be enough to secure the purse in postwar America. He had sold himself, and hard.

From the moment he landed on the East Coast in the late 1860s, Clemens had assiduously cultivated good feelings (and good press!) for "Mark Twain." It had been his joy as well as his mission to make fast friends and spread his own special brand of cheer among New York's young newspapermen, who gathered almost every evening in a loosely formed society of, as one of the young literati called it, "high aspirations and peregrinations." These were men on the move, and at a pace. The group picked up a new train of aspiring or visiting artistes as it made its way through New York nightlife. Harte fell in with them the minute he arrived in town, of course, as did the poet Edmund Clarence Stedman, and William Dean Howells, who was annoyingly quick to exhibit the Bostonian priggishness he had picked up in his adopted hometown, and Clarence King, who was fashioning his western experiences on the federally sponsored geological surveys into grand scientific theory and literary gems. America's best Shakespearean actor, Edwin Booth, stumped along at the rear of the procession some nights, though he generally took a pass on following the younger men in leapfrogging the ash cans that lined the sidewalks.

The club was, withal, unflinchingly democratic. The only necessity for membership was some sort of genius or the possibility of its later flowering. A man could rise as high as his talents took him. John Hay, a westerner who had entered adulthood, like Sam Clemens, with Mississippi mud caked on his trousers and had already made his first fame as one of two private secretaries to President Abraham Lincoln, was remembered as the "high priest of the revels." But among the nominal leaders of the gang was Whitelaw Reid, a tall, stiff-backed Ohioan with a forehead like a billboard and ambition to match. Reid was a newspaperman of a new stripe, which is to say high toned and apparently, if not actually, scholarly. But what put him at the front was the open secret—Whitelaw was not shy to tell it—that the imperious old Horace Greeley was grooming him for ascension to the editorship of the silken mouthpiece of the National Republican Party, the unquestioned choice of dailies among the nation's men of means, the New York Tribune. Hay, who worked under Reid as an editorial writer and assistant editor in those days, had a habit of poking fun at Greeley (behind his back) and his "Great Moral Organ." The GMO, Hay called the Tribune.

Reid, on his way up, was willing to favor his friends, so when the first full-length "Mark Twain" book was ready for sale, its author was not shy to push for a little publicity in the venerated newspaper. "To-day my new book [Innocents Abroad] will be sent to the Tribune," he alerted Whitelaw, "—& this is to ask you if you won't get your reviewer to praise the bad passages & feeble places in it for me. They are the only ones I am worrying about, you know—the meritorious parts can get along themselves, of course." And Reid did help. "The greater part of his book is pure fun," the Tribune offered in its notice, "and . . . the freshness is wonderfully well sustained."

Whatever Innocents' merits, and they were not small as far as Clemens was concerned, it was the book's stunning sales—wasn't it running second to the Bible for a time?—that provided "Mark Twain" entrée to the places where an ambitious young man had to be. Even that crusty old bastard Greeley had to invite Sam Clemens to his sixty-first birthday celebration in 1872, which dropped the new author into a scrum of the nation's most accomplished attention seekers—a decidedly upscale scrum. Senators, diplomats, judges, publishers, and other distinguished guests had arrived at the host's New York City brownstone at such a steady clip that chill winter evening that the doorman froze in an attitude of utter despair and simply gave up his attempt to make formal announcement of the various personages.

Almost a quarter century later, Clemens could still recall his own entrance, an hour late, when he swept into the crowded house with a contingent from New England and spotted across the room that blatherskite Bret Harte holding forth.

By the time Clemens got shed of his hat and coat, he was way behind. John Hay was already working the room, luring new admirers among the swells. Here was a man to be reckoned with in Clemens's judgment—the pride of Warsaw (né Spunky Point), Illinois, a poet who had sounded the vernacular of the boatmen and pioneers of the Mississippi Valley, and a multilingual raconteur whose tales of recent diplomatic service at the exalted courts of Europe were deliciously racy: about the empress of a certain Continental power, he would confide, "She has a wonderful power over senile envoys. She kept [American minister] Dix and keeps [his successor] Washburne in chronic priapism."

As early as 1870, Hay could provide a bracing commentary on the tilt of the table of European politics. The Spanish were shredding what honor remained to them, offering to sell island possessions like Cuba at a discount and choking down insults with nary a whimper. "They retain the speech of Don Quixote, but the heart and stomach are Sancho's." The Prussians stood ready to whet their martial blade fighting Spain's battles. The German kaiser was bewildered by the insolent march toward democracy of his peasantry. "France still lies in her comatose slumber," Hay would say, "—but she talks in her sleep and murmurs the 'Marseillaise.'"

Hay's finest parlor talk had that rarest of virtues: it was first hand. He had seen behind the gilt-threaded tapestries into the wormy rot of Europe's despotic monarchs. Napoleon III, emperor of the French, "moves with a queer, side-long gait, like a crab," Hay would recall when telling of his own presentation at the court of Versailles. The story would become a long, detailed remembrance of Versailles's outer salons, lined by footmen of "portentous calf development," and of the monarch-bedazzled sycophants arrayed about the throne in all their uniform and colorful inner-sanctum resplendence. Hay would lead his listeners toward a slowly building climax, when the emperor finally turned his dull gaze toward him, a poorly dressed factotum in the lowly American legation, the royal mouth a-twitch beneath his mustache: "You can imagine it a sort of wooden clock preparing to strike."

"But you are very young to be Col-o-nel." Hay would slur the words through puffed cheeks, in imitation of the emperor. "Did you make the war in America?" And thus the tale ended. Even when recounting the story, Hay never insisted on taking the last word for himself.

John Hay was three years younger than Clemens, and the older man—he was thirty-six already that night at Greeley's—envied the younger's wide experience and his enormous and unmistakable social gifts, all of which foretold a big future. And yet Clemens did not feel threatened by Hay. He was "a picture to look at," Clemens would say of him, "for beauty of feature, perfection of form and grace of carriage and movement. He had a charm about him of a sort quite unusual to my western ignorance and inexperience—a charm of manner, intonation, apparently native and unstudied elocution, and all that—the groundwork of it native, the ease of it, the polish of it, the winning naturalness of it, acquired in Europe . . . He was joyous and cordial, a most pleasant comrade."

Hay's appeal was almost animal. He had returned from his diplomatic postings with a downy elegance and a natural insouciance that made people want to reach out and pet him. Unlike Sam Clemens, John Hay never appeared to be selling. Nobody ever heard John Hay fashion himself the hero of his European sojourns; he would show up unannounced in his own stories, just another in a platoon of soldiers of mirth. Hay was always content to be the casual and caustic observer; and in social gatherings he had a way of holding himself apart, just beyond the possibility of true intimacy, but near enough that everybody felt—and remembered—the magnetic draw of his person.

Still and all, and in spite of his late start, Clemens had held his own that night at Greeley's party, or so the other guests remembered. "Bret Harte, Mark Twain, and Colonel John Hay ('Little Breeches') formed a trinity of wit such as has rarely been found under one roof," wrote one of the evening's lesser celebrants. "The three humorists were all looked upon as lions of the occasion, and each at once became the bright particular star of a group of admiring and attentive listeners." Even Greeley, who was on his way to securing the Republican nomination for president that year, had mentioned the triumvirate of young westerners in his letter of appreciation to the evening's host. "To meet Bret Harte, John Hay and Mark Twain under the same roof with Samuel Bowles, Murat Halstead and Joseph R. Hawley, should be reckoned an event in almost any one's life."

About a year after that birthday party, and with understandable confidence, Clemens shipped to Reid and Greeley's Tribune a personal letter announcing the coming publication of his first novel, a political comedy written with his friend and neighbor Charles Dudley Warner (title as yet undecided), and suggesting some felicitous prose for the notice.

Reid forwarded the note to Hay, with instructions for a "rollicking bit of minion," adding "It shld be must for Saturday." And Hay had delivered: "[The novel] is known to contain all the profound philosophy, the sound learning, and geological truth which are found in 'Innocents Abroad' and 'Roughing It,'" he wrote for the Tribune. "It is no holiday work . . . and we are authorized to announce that the paper on which it is written cost eleven dollars." (The last bit was straight from Clemens's letter.)

But the small-type notice—minion, on a low-circulation Saturday—rankled Clemens. "A stickful of pleasantry down in a corner," he called it. The next day he fired off a note to Reid.

You give us a notice which carries the impression to the minds of other editors that we are people of small consequence in the literary world, & indeed only triflers; . . . Now I hold that a novel from us is a literary event, (though it may sound pretty egotistical). . . . I am not a man of trifling literary consequence. . . . "Roughing It" had 43,000 subscribers already booked, the day it issued from the press. . . . "Innocents Abroad" . . . sells 1000 a month right along. . . . These things mean all this: that I have a good reliable audience in this country—& it is the biggest one in America, too, if I do say it myself. So a novel from me alone would be a good deal in the nature of a literary event, & the Tribune, to be just, should have made it so appear, I think.

Clemens went on to remind Reid of the good turns he had done the Tribune of late, how he had been loyal even when the New York Herald had come knocking at his door, ready to pay top dollar for his literary services. "Now confound you when I want you to do something for me, you shove my novel at the world as if neither it nor its father amounted to much! This isn't fair—I swear it is not fair. . . . Now just see if you can't do us a real outspoken good turn that will leave a strong wholesome impression on the public mind—& then command our services, if they can be of use to you. Title of novel is, 'The Gilded Age.'"

Clemens, in his dudgeon, had neglected his customary practice of swaddling his hard-edged ambition in humor, and Whitelaw Reid had a nose for naked ambition. It had dawned on Whitelaw as he read and reread this letter: the artless, grasping presumption of its author was something bordering on offensive. Sam Clemens, it was clear to Reid now, expected the Tribune—the stalwart of integrity, of Republican integrity—to toss editorial independence out the door . . . for friendship.

And, by the by, was that mention of the Herald a threat?

When Reid suggested to Clemens that he had poured more bile into his last letter than was properly manly, Clemens did not back down.

"All right! You go ahead and give us that other notice," he insisted two days later. "I want the Tribune to say it right and say it powerful—& then I will answer for the consequences. The consequences will be that all the other papers will follow suit, which you know as well as I do."

Reid did make good. His paper was breaking news by announcing the novel's title: "It is an unusual and a courageous enterprise for two gentlemen who have already won honorable distinction in other walks of literature, to venture upon untrodden paths with a work so ambitious and so important as this is likely to be," the Tribune offered, and with a placement Clemens felt more worthy of his stature.

By then, however, Reid was making it known around town that the Tribune was not of the opinion that any new book by "Mark Twain" was a literary event of great import, no matter the author's immodest assertions. "There is a nice correspondence on a part of the subject which would make pleasant reading; and if Twain gives us trouble, I'm very much tempted to make him a more ridiculous object than he has ever made anybody else." Ten years later, Reid was still reminding his subordinates that they had to be on guard against Clemens, editorially speaking, in "a paper which has good reason to think little of his delicacy & highly of his greed."

By the time Sam Clemens stood on the deck of the Warrimoo that August evening in 1895, he had long since written off Whitelaw Reid. What the hell did Whitelaw know about making his own way in the world? Reid had made a career playing the cheapest sort of political game, had hidden for years behind Greeley's skirts and then behind the institutional prerogatives of the upright and nation-dominating Republican Party. He had seen Reid at work, sucking up to presidents, senators, and moneymen, begging ambassadorships or places in the cabinet, sniffing around the White House invitation list whenever European royalty got in the vicinity. And as far as delicacy and greed were concerned, Clemens was pretty sure Reid hadn't been awarded the vice presidential nomination on the Republican ticket in 1892 because of his surfeit of delicacy and his freedom from personal greed. Twenty years since the feud had erupted, and Clemens still despised Reid . . . the low-down yellow cur . . . the missing link . . . the eunuch . . . the goddamned—son of a bitch!

Sam Clemens would never apologize to anyone for being the kind of man he had to be, or for what he had done to make a name for himself. It was not by humor alone, or even by the sympathy evident in his work for the lowliest of his fellow beings—a kind of human sympathy beyond Whitelaw Reid—but by furious and jagged-edged effort that Sam Clemens had raised himself from the privations of a small-town Missouri-pioneer boyhood to his position as the most famous living writer on the planet, at least the English-speaking swath of it (Tolstoy, the Russian, was enjoying mighty fine sales just then). Everywhere he went, people quoted him passages of Innocents Abroad and Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn. His work might never be regarded with the reverence accorded the gleaming society jewels of stories wrought by Henry James, but he could live with that. "Yes, high and fine literature is wine, and mine is only water," Clemens liked to say, "but everybody likes water."

And he knew there was no shortage of esteem for him in high places. At a dinner in his honor in London just the previous spring, Clemens had been told he must, on his upcoming tour, look up the admiral in charge of England's fleet in the China Sea: the man slept with Mark Twain books under his pillow. ("P'raps it is the only way he can sleep," Clemens suggested.) President and Mrs. Cleveland had entertained him, unbidden, at the Executive Mansion. The emperor of Germany had professed affection for Old Times on the Mississippi and recounted—in English—his favorite section from A Tramp Abroad. Even the Prince of Wales had invited Clemens to dinner.

They had all wanted to know him; "Mark Twain" had met more European potentates than had any other private citizen, and invariably at the sovereign's invitation. American ambassadors might get five minutes of perfunctory diplo-drivel at court, but when they pleaded for a private conference, they went begging. The ambassador in Berlin had been tremendously annoyed when he found out Sam Clemens was to have a dinner with Kaiser Wilhelm; he would have been furious to know that the German empress had also sent a card asking Clemens to join them en famille at the imperial breakfast table. "The way things are going," Clemens's youngest daughter, Jean, had remarked when the summons to dinner arrived from Kaiser Wilhelm, "there won't be anybody left for you to get acquainted with but God."