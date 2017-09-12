NOW A MAJOR MOTION PICTURE starring Liam Neeson.



The covert Watergate whistleblower tells the story of the dramatic showdown between the FBI and the Nixon White House





In the 1970s, Mark Felt was given the code name “Deep Throat” and shared intelligence on the Watergate break-in with a young reporter from the Washington Post named Bob Woodward. Thus began the greatest political scandal in the twentieth century, which would besmirch an entire administration and bring down a presidency.





A patriotic man, Felt only revealed his role in our national history as he neared the end of his life. Based on his personal recollections, Mark Felt chronicles his FBI career, from the end of the great American crime wave and World War II to the culture wars of the 1960s and his penetration of the Weather Underground; provides rich historical and personal context for his role in the Watergate scandal; and depicts how he came to feel that the FBI needed a “Lone Ranger” to protect it from White House corruption.