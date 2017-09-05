Mark Felt

Mark Felt (1913-2008) retired from his position as associate director of the FBI in 1973. He was the whistleblower who was referred to as “Deep Throat” during the investigation of the Watergate scandal in the early 1970s. In addition to A G-Man’s Life, his memoir detailing his life as an FBI agent, he is also the author of The FBI Pyramid from the Inside.

